Which white bathrobe is best?

Sometimes you need a little bit of TLC, and what better way to treat yourself than a spa day? A comfy white bathrobe is a spa necessity and will elevate your lounging experience. You can use a bathrobe after a bath or shower, and it’s perfect for resting in bed or unwinding around the house. This warm and cozy item is sure to take your relaxation game to the next level.

The Enchante Home Shawl Collar Turkish Cotton Bathrobe is an excellent option if you’re looking for a well-made, simple white bathrobe. It will stand the test of time and keep you comfortable throughout the years. Depending on what you want, there are a few things you want to keep in mind during your search.

What to know before buying a white bathrobe

Materials

A good way to find the best bathrobe for your needs is to see what material the manufacturer used for the garment. The best materials for a post-shower robe are cotton or microfiber because they absorb water well while keeping you warm. If you only need a white bathrobe for lounging, you should opt for a silk or satin fabric to elevate your relaxation. They are made of lightweight and luxe materials, making them an excellent choice for someone who wants a lavish, stunning bathrobe.

Design

Bathrobes come in all sorts of designs and patterns, so you’ll have plenty of options to choose from. For example, Turkish cotton and terry cotton offer a lot of warmth and comfort, perfect for a plush robe. You can also find waffle print cotton blends with a sleek, woven appearance. A silk or satin robe will be more sheen, and the material will flow when you move. Other important details to consider are pockets, sashes and interior ties.

Lifestyle

Consider your lifestyle tendencies when deciding which robe to purchase. If you like to enjoy a glass of wine during your spa time, opt for a cotton robe you can easily clean if you have any accidental spills. Satin robes are much more difficult to remove. Also, if you have pets, remember that some materials tend to attract pet hair, like cotton and cotton blends. Smooth robes made out of satin are much less likely to collect pet hair.

What to look for in a quality white bathrobe

Stitching

A good indicator of a high-quality robe is double-stitching on the seams. This will keep your robe in good condition even after plenty of use. A well-stitched robe is much more likely to stand the test of time.

Functionality

On top of finding the right material and size, it’s important to keep an eye out for functional design. Robes with a hook loop are easy to hang and store when you’re not using them. Additionally, look for robes with well-constructed belt loops, so the belt always stays around your waist. And it always helps to have pockets in your robe to stash items while you’re drying off.

Fabric quality

As mentioned, bathrobes come in a variety of fabrics. But it’s important to look for a robe made with high-quality fabric. For example, a robe made with a fabric blend may be less expensive, but it will also fall apart more quickly than a 100% Turkish cotton robe.

How much you can expect to spend on a white bathrobe

White bathrobes vary in price depending on brand, design and fabric. They typically range between $20-$300.

White bathrobe FAQ

How do I care for my bathrobe?

A. Like any article of clothing, make sure to wash your robe regularly. Bacteria can grow quickly on damp fabric, which can cause odors and skin irritation. Follow the care instructions listed on your bathrobe to ensure you don’t shrink or damage your robe.

When should I replace my bathrobe?

A. It’s up to you! If you prefer a robe with a lot of longevity, find one that’s made with high-quality fabric and great stitching. If you want to switch out frequently for the latest and greatest, you may be able to opt for cotton blends. However, if you notice your robe is starting to fray or lose shape, it’s time to find a new bathrobe.

What’s the best white bathrobe to buy?

Top white bathrobe

Enchante Home Shawl Collar Turkish Cotton Bathrobe

What you need to know: Made of soft turkish cotton, this unisex robe is a spa day essential for everyone.

What you’ll love: This robe is low-maintenance and machine washable. It’s one size fits most, so you can gift it with confidence without worrying which size is right. Turkish cotton absorbs water extremely well, so it’s great to wear after a bath or shower.

What you should consider: Robe fit may vary based on your frame. For example, it may fall shorter or longer on you based on your height.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top satin white bathrobe

Lauren Ralph Satin Lauren Lace-Trim Wrap Robe

What you need to know: Lounging has never looked better than this satin and lace bathrobe. The hem hits just above the knee, and it has a classy, stylish design.

What you’ll love: This elegant piece is made of silky polyester, creating a lavish, luxe sheen. The lace detail is a delicate and glamorous touch. Moreover, it is machine washable making laundry day a little simpler.

What you should consider: Because this is a satin garment, it won’t wick sweat or absorb water. It’s intended for lounging rather than wearing right after a bath.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top white bathrobe for the money

Women’s Knee Length Waffle Weave Kimono Bathrobe

What you need to know: Luxury meets affordability with this waffle-weave white bathrobe.

What you’ll love: It’s made in Turkey and features a waffle pattern. This robe is a cotton and polyester blend that’s perfect for lounging and post-shower. The double-stitching and polyester-cotton blend allow this robe to stand the test of time. It comes in three sizes and has pockets on the front of the garment.

What you should consider: Given that it is a cotton blend, it may not absorb as much water as a 100% cotton robe.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

