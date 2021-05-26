Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election Headquarters
27 Investigates
Coronavirus
JobsNOW
Mr Food
Video Game News
Top Stories
Authorities ID 8 victims of California railyard shooting
Top Stories
‘I’m just amazed’: West Branch girls flying high after win in sweet 16
Video
Top Stories
Goodrum doubles, scores in 8th as Tigers beat Indians 1-0
Trevor Williams pitches Cubs past Pirates 4-1
Highlights: West Branch girls roll into regional finals
Video
Highlights: Scrappers win home opener, remain unbeaten on season
Video
Weather
Forecast
Youngstown Weather Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather For Kids
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Japan 2020
Indy 500
Live Stream
Watch WKBN News
Watch CBSN Live
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
MyValleyPros
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
MyValleyCars
Obituaries
Obits
Obit Search
Jobs
MyValleyJobsToday
Work For Us
Community
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Advertise with us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Closed Captioning
Do Not Sell My Personal information
Search
Search
Search
Bathrobes & Pajamas
Best women’s summer pajamas
Close
You have been added to MyValley Tributes (Daily Obituaries) Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
MyValley Tributes (Daily Obituaries)
SIGN UP
Trending on WKBN.com
Local man’s loved ones desperate to find him after receiving suspicious ransom calls
Video
Watch: Winners chosen in Ohio’s first Vax a million drawing
Video
Police respond to multiple shots fired at vehicle in Warren
Prosecutor’s office names 31 suspects arrested in Ohio child sex sting
Video
House backs commission on Jan. 6 riot over GOP objections