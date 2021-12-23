Which white table lamp is best?

Trying to find the right balance of enough light to see clearly but not enough to blow out your room can be a tricky thing without the use of smaller, gentler table lamps. Thanks to their neutrality, white table lamps are among the easiest table lamps to match your existing decor.

The best white table lamp is the Safavieh Blanche White Gourd Ceramic Table Lamp – Set of 2. This set of two might be on the pricey side, but they come from one of the best lamp brands around and can provide a balanced look to any table.

What to know before you buy a white table lamp

Light bulb type

You can use three light bulbs with white table lamps: LED, incandescent and CFL.

LED: Light-emitting diode light bulbs are the best choice. LED light bulbs are more energy-efficient, last longer and typically have higher possible brightness levels. They tend to have more directional light that needs a lampshade to help direct.

What to look for in a quality white table lamp

Off/on method

White table lamps have many ways to be switched on and off, with some being easier than others. The easiest white table lamps to turn off and on are those with switches on their base, though some dislike the aesthetic break a switch on the base can have. Other easy methods are white table lamps with switches near the bulb, either with a pull chain or a hidden button. Some white table lamps have switches located on the cord, which can be difficult to access quickly as you’ll need to pull the cord out of its location every time.

Power port

Some white table lamps have one or more USB ports or even wall outlet-shaped plugs in their base. These types of white table lamps are excellent choices for workspaces or bedside tables as they can charge and otherwise provide power to your various devices.

How much you can expect to spend on a white table lamp

White table lamps come in every size, shape, set of features and compatible bulbs possible, meaning their price range covers a massive range, anywhere between $10 and several hundred dollars per lamp. Buying sets of white table lamps can help lower the per-lamp cost.

White table lamp FAQ

What’s the difference between wattage and lumens in light bulbs?

When it comes to light bulbs, wattage refers to the amount of energy a given light bulb requires to operate, while the lumens are a measurement of the maximum brightness of the light bulb. Both the wattage and the lumens of a given light bulb are crucial to consider when purchasing a light bulb for your new white table lamp. However, lumens are increasing in importance thanks to energy-saving advancements in technology that lower energy requirements.

Do I really need a lampshade for my white table lamp?

No, a lampshade isn’t required and in some models of lamps not possible for use at all. Those white table lamps that can use a lampshade do so for three typical reasons. The first is to help diffuse the brightness of a given light bulb. The second is to help direct the light either upwards or downwards. The third is simply for added aesthetics based on your tastes.

What’s the best white table lamp to buy?

Top white table lamp

Safavieh Blanche White Gourd Ceramic Table Lamp – Set of 2

What you need to know: An excellent white table lamp offering from one of the best table lamp manufacturers around.

What you’ll love: The set of two allows you to provide a little visual balance by placing one at each end of the table or allows you to cover more rooms at a discount. The ceramic material is sturdy and easy to dust.

What you should consider: If you’re trying to keep your costs down, then this high-priced lamp is a poor choice, plus it can be a little large for smaller tables/rooms.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top white table lamp for the money

Tenergy Lumi Bloom Transformable LED Table Lamp

What you need to know: A low-priced but bright LED white table lamp that can provide a fun, creative outlet for artistic types.

What you’ll love: Each branch and bulb can be screwed into tons of different configurations without the need for any tools, leading to a unique look for every purchaser. The base is weighty enough to prevent tip-overs but light enough to move easily.

What you should consider: Some consumers noted that the lights could be too bright for some situations, plus there’s no way to dim the bulbs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

Adesso Smart Home Circadian LED Table Lantern

What you need to know: This modern-looking smart-enabled white table lamp is an excellent choice for those looking to expand their smart lighting options.

What you’ll love: The light can have both its temperature and brightness changed manually and automatically depending on the time of day. The smart control is compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The fabric shade and stainless steel base provide a sleek, elegant touch to any room.

What you should consider: This white table lamp cannot change its colors and is quite expensive for only a single white table lamp.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

