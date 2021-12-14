Which waterproof sleeping bag is best?

There’s no point in settling for a soggy sleeping bag when modern designs give you better features. The thin, scraggly zippered comforter of your childhood that ended up soaked in dew by the end of a camping trip is a thing of the past. Present-day, waterproof sleeping bags can keep you warm and dry all night long, even in humid areas.

If you’re on the hunt for the best waterproof sleeping bag, give Sportneer Sleeping Bag Wearable Lightweight Waterproof a chance.

What to know before you buy a waterproof sleeping bag

Temperature rating

There are a lot of things you can do to increase the comfort level of your camping experience. Sleeping pads and warm clothes are great methods, but the temperature rating of your sleeping bag is primary. You must choose a bag rated for the temperature of your backpacking location and climate. Ideally, your bag will be rated to handle even lower temperatures than what you anticipate on your trip. Whether your insulation is down or synthetic, you want to make sure there is enough to keep you comfortable throughout the night.

Weight and size

If your bag is too heavy or bulky, it will be difficult to bring on lengthy hikes. You want it to be large enough to allow for comfortable sleep while having the insulation you need to stay warm, but not so large to make it heavy. Compare different weights and sizes to ensure your waterproof sleeping bag will fit in your backpack.

Extra features

Some sleeping bags come with special features to improve the camping experience. Consider what features are important to you, such as added padding, a hood, pockets for stashing small items and even leg zippers to let in a small breeze when desired.

What to look for in a quality waterproof sleeping bag

Size

The best waterproof sleeping bag will be the right size for your body. Something too large becomes burdensome to pack and carry. Something too small makes for an unbearably stiff night’s sleep. Most adult bags come in either regular or long sizes, but you can also find short sizes if necessary. Consider your height and “size up” to ensure a comfy fit, or if you are worried about warmth or weight, you can “size down.”

Anti-snag zipper

The best waterproof sleeping bags have an anti-snag zipper that prevents frustrating catching as you open and close your bag. This will save you wear on your sleeping bag fabric and help keep your zipper from breaking. It will also save you from irritating evenings of struggling with a jammed zipper.

Quality fabric

Most sleeping bags are made with an outer fabric that’s either polyester or ripstop. They are usually treated with a finish to help them resist or repel water, preventing moisture from dampening your sleep. Be sure to check that the fabric is fully waterproof and not just water-resistant or you could end up soggy in the morning.

Hoods and pockets

A hood on your waterproof sleeping bag increases warmth and comfort. You can cinch it around your head for an ideal fit and trap your body heat inside. Pockets help you keep track of any small, valuable items that you’d like to keep dry or protected from the elements.

How much you can expect to spend on a waterproof sleeping bag

Sleeping bags come in a wide range of prices and qualities. You can find a reasonable waterproof bag for $20-$50, but some can be as much as $100.

Waterproof sleeping bag FAQ

How do you keep your sleeping bag dry?

A. Dew can collect on the outside of your sleeping bag throughout the night, but a waterproof bag should keep you dry on the inside. Ventilate your tent or consider using a bag cover if you don’t like the way moisture collects on the outside of your bag.

How do you not sweat in a waterproof sleeping bag?

A. Sometimes sleeping bags are rated to keep you warmer than you may need. Consider using a bag liner made of silk to wick away extra moisture. Alternatively, you can purchase a sleeping bag with double zippers so you can kick a leg out at night or let in a draft.

What’s the best waterproof sleeping bag to buy?

Top waterproof sleeping bag

Sportneer Sleeping Bag Wearable Lightweight Waterproof

What you need to know: This sleeping bag will keep you snugly in your tent or warm while walking around your campsite thanks to its innovative zipper design.

What you’ll love: After a long day hiking, you want a warm, dry night’s sleep — and maybe a way to stay comfy around the campsite. This wearable sleeping bag is lightweight, waterproof and perfect for optimal comfort. It’s also machine washable for ultimate convenience.

What you should consider: Some users say this sleeping bag runs small and is best for temperatures above freezing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top waterproof sleeping bag for the money

Sleeping Bags for Adults Backpacking Lightweight Waterproof

What you need to know: If you’re looking for a quick, affordable sleeping bag for your next camping trip, this lightweight bag will keep you dry.

What you’ll love: Lightweight with a thoughtful design, this sleeping bag is cozy and gentle on the skin. Weather-resistant and waterproof, you’ll stay dry from head to toe. As a bonus, it wipes clean easily so you don’t have to worry about spills or dirt marks.

What you should consider: This sleeping bag is rated for 41-77 degrees Fahrenheit, so don’t attempt to use it on especially chilly trips.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

The North Face Wasatch Sleeping Bag

What you need to know: Stay toasty even through the coldest nights with this comfy, quilt-construction sleeping bag.

What you’ll love: The Wasatch sleeping bag uses Heatseeker Eco insulation for excellent temperature control and durability. A water-repellent finish will keep you dry throughout the night. This bag comes in many different temperature ratings so you can find exactly what you need for your next trip.

What you should consider: Some users said this bag was not durable enough for rough hiking trips but was suitable for light camping.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods and Backcountry

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Abbey Ryan writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.