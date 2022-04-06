Which ultrasonic jewelry cleaning machine is best?

Keeping jewelry clean can enhance its beauty, increase its life and make your favorite pieces sparkle. If you haven’t cleaned your jewelry in a while, you may be surprised by the dramatic difference an ultrasonic jewelry cleaning machine can make in that old heirloom piece or beloved bracelet.

For an ultrasonic jewelry cleaning machine that gets the job done but doesn’t break the bank, Magnasonic Professional Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner is a quality choice.

What to know before you buy an ultrasonic jewelry cleaning machine

Capacity

If you only have a few pieces of jewelry to clean, this may not be something you have to pay much attention to, but if you have a good amount or want to also clean glasses, small metal devices like fountain pen parts or even coins, as some ultrasonic cleaners are designed to do, be sure to get one with a tray big enough to fit all your items comfortably.

Frequency

Most commercially available machines range from 25 kHz and 40 kHz, with the higher end of the spectrum being best for large jewelry collections or older pieces with a lot of dirt. Note that higher-frequency machines are more likely to cause pitting and other damage in softer items like pearls, jet, coral and amber, so separate out any jewelry that contains them. If in doubt, wash by hand instead.

Solution required

Some ultrasonic jewelry cleaning machines work in conjunction with a special solution you have to buy from the company, while others operate with plain water. Be sure to check the requirements for the machine you’re considering so you can factor in the expense of buying the special cleaning solution if necessary.

What to look for in a quality ultrasonic jewelry cleaning machine

Proper tank depth

This is related to capacity, but not synonymous with it. A tank can be broad but shallow, making bigger items, like glasses, hard to fit. Some ultrasonic cleaners state on their websites that you can clean items as far-ranging as combs, electric shaver heads, razor blades, waterproof watches, printer heads and rubber stamps, to name a few. If you’re looking to use your machine this way, pay close attention to its tank size, and particularly its depth.

Sound

Jewelry cleaning machines can be whisper-quiet or they may produce an intrusive hum. Look in the ratings for customer comments on the machine’s decibel level so you can gauge if it’s got a noise level you can live with.

Suggested cleaning time

Some machines get the job done quickly, while others require a longer run. If you’re looking to clean a ring or bracelet on the go while you’re on your way out the door, it can be annoying to have to sit through a longer cleaning cycle, so be sure the machine you’re considering has a quick-run setting.

How much you can expect to spend on an ultrasonic jewelry cleaning machine

Standard home machines tend to run from $30-$70, with more professional-grade machines costing upwards of $200.

Ultrasonic jewelry cleaning machine FAQ

How do I know which pieces of jewelry I can clean in my ultrasonic jewelry cleaning machine?

A. If you’re unsure about the metal or stones in your jewelry (which can often be the case with heirloom pieces or vintage finds), your best bet is to avoid putting them into the ultrasonic machine. Soft items like tortoiseshell and coral, as well as heat-treated gems like star sapphires, may be damaged by the machine’s action.

What care is required for an ultrasonic jewelry cleaning machine?

A. While you’ll want to follow the care instructions included with your machine, the key to extending the life of your machine is to wipe it down and dry the interior thoroughly after each use. Because the interior of most machines is made of metal, it can pit and rust over time when exposed to too much moisture consistently, so keep it dry between uses.

What’s the best ultrasonic jewelry cleaning machine to buy?

Top ultrasonic jewelry cleaning machine

Magnasonic Professional Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner

What you need to know: One of the go-to brands in ultrasonic jewelry cleaners, this dependable, effective machine will give you years of service.

What you’ll love: With its five preset cleaning cycles ranging in length from 90 seconds to 480 seconds, this device gives you the option to do an in-depth clean or a quick brightener when you’re in a hurry.

What you should consider: For best results, clean only a few pieces of jewelry at a time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ultrasonic jewelry cleaning machine for the money

UKOKE 3800S Professional Jewelry Ultrasonic Cleaning Machine

What you need to know: This is a sturdy machine that will get your favorite jewelry and other small pieces clean.

What you’ll love: It’s compact yet effective, getting rings, bracelets and other hard jewelry clean in a short cleaning cycle.

What you should consider: It runs pretty loudly, so if you’re sensitive to sounds, this machine’s operation may feel loud to you.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

CREWORKS Ultrasonic Cleaner with Heater and Timer

What you need to know: This commercial-grade machine offers more cleaning power than the average device designed for home use.

What you’ll love: Three ultrasonic transducers and a heating element provide a deep clean, and the expanded interior size lets you clean bigger items with plenty of room to spare.

What you should consider: This is more expensive than the average home-use machine, so opt for this one only if you have a lot of items to clean.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Maria E. Andreu writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.