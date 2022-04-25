Which ‘Scooby-Doo’ Funko Pop is best?

Funko Pop toys are all the rage these days and are one of the most famous lines of collectible toys. They’re known for their quirky design, vinyl construction and exclusivity.

If you’re a fan of the classic “Scooby-Doo” cartoons, there are plenty of cool Funko Pops of Scooby and the gang you can collect. If you’re looking for a top-of-the-line toy from the beloved franchise, the Funko Pop “Scooby-Doo” Purple Bats Artist Series Exclusive #12 is a fan favorite, thanks to its unique design and accompanying protector box to keep it in top condition.

What to know before you buy a ‘Scooby-Doo’ Funko Pop

Design

If you’re unfamiliar with Funko Pop toys, you might be surprised to learn that they all have a similar design. They typically stand at around 3 3/4 inches and have exaggeratedly large heads and eyes. Funko Pop aims to recreate caricatures of the most famous fictional pop culture icons and characters. They’re usually made of inexpensive but durable materials such as polyvinyl chloride and are meant for display.

Style

Apart from the standard 3 3/4-inch-tall vinyl Funko Pop toy, there are a few variations as well:

Jumbo and Super Funko Pop toys are oversized versions of the classic vinyl toys and usually stand 6-10 inches tall.

Funko Pop toys are oversized versions of the classic vinyl toys and usually stand 6-10 inches tall. Town toys are usually more expensive since they come with settings to recreate specific scenes from their respective films or TV shows.

toys are usually more expensive since they come with settings to recreate specific scenes from their respective films or TV shows. Deluxe Funko Pop toys are something like special edition toys that come with alternate costumes and often feature accessories such as weapons or peripherals.

Display

Funko Pop toys are meant to be displayed, but you can choose to do so with them in their original packaging or take them out. Funko Pop packaging has a window design to show the toys without opening the box. This method of displaying keeps the toys safe and preserves their value, but you don’t get the whole experience of having them move freely to show them the way you want.

What to look for in a quality ‘Scooby-Doo’ Funko Pop

Exclusives

Funko Pop toys are inherently a line of collectibles, but some are more valuable than others due to exclusivity. Some special edition Funko Pop toys are rare or hard to find, so they’re naturally more expensive. If you’re an avid Funko Pop collector, exclusive toys are on your radar, but if you’re new to Funko Pop, it’s best to start with the cheaper “Scooby-Doo” toys in the main line of vinyl toys.

Chase

Chase editions are rare or special editions of regular Funko Pop toys. These toys are also exclusive and feature a gold sticker on the packaging indicating that they’re a Chase edition. They’re difficult to acquire, but the rumors are that one in every six Funko Pops is a Chase toy, so it’s the luck of the draw when you’re purchasing one.

Stickers

Many Funko Pop toys have stickers on the packaging confirming their authenticity. For example, some say “From Comic-Con” or “A Fugitive Toys Exclusive.” In any case, you want to make sure you leave those stickers on the packaging as they preserve their value.

How much you can expect to spend on a ‘Scooby-Doo’ Funko Pop

Regular Funko Pop toys generally cost $15-$30, but special edition or rare toys can cost up to $150, depending on exclusivity.

‘Scooby-Doo’ Funko Pop FAQ

Where can I buy ‘Scooby-Doo’ Funko Pop toys?

A. You can find Funko Pop toys at many different resellers, but the most common places selling them are comic book, video game, department and toy stores.

What can I do on the Funko app?

A. The Funko app is designed to help you keep track of your collection and get information on the value of your toys. You’ll find trending value data on over 17,000 toys on the Funko app, making it the most convenient way to track your collection.

What’s the best ‘Scooby-Doo’ Funko Pop to buy?

Top ‘Scooby-Doo’ Funko Pop

Funko Pop “Scooby-Doo” Purple Bats Artist Series Exclusive #12

What you need to know: This Artist Series Purple Bats “Scooby-Doo” toy is a worthy addition to any exclusive Funko Pop collection.

What you’ll love: This Funko Pop “Scooby-Doo” stands at 3 3/4 inches tall and has a unique and spectacular Purple Bats design, as seen in the series’ opening sequence. It comes in Funko’s trademark packaging and comes with a hard stack Pop protector accessory for protecting Scooby against ghouls and monsters.

What you should consider: It’s an exclusive Funko Pop that isn’t part of their main toy line, so it’s more expensive than other Scooby Funko Pop toys.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ‘Scooby-Doo’ Funko Pop for the money

Funko Pop Animation: “Scooby-Doo” with Sandwich

What you need to know: This Funko Pop is part of a “Scooby-Doo” collection where each main character from the series is holding an oversized sandwich.

What you’ll love: It stands at 3 3/4 inches tall and features Scooby’s classic design with him holding a sandwich. It can be displayed and comes encased in a protector in a traditional window display packaging box.

What you should consider: Some customers experienced toys with minimal paint defects.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Funko Pop Animation: “Scooby-Doo” Phantom Shadow

What you need to know: Protagonists such as Scooby and Shaggy are fantastic, but adding the Phantom Shadow to your collection will give it the villainous edge it might be lacking.

What you’ll love: The Phantom Shadow is a popular “Scooby-Doo” villain that you can add to your collection. It has a standard Funko Pop height of 3 3/4 inches and has a creepy but charming design inspired by his appearance in the series.

What you should consider: Although it’s a trademark Funko Pop design, its head seems a bit larger when compared to other Funko Pop toys.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

