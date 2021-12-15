Which Petsmart dog food is best?

Finding the right dog food can be a tricky process to navigate. However, when shopping at retailers that are devoted to the health and well-being of your dog, your search is simplified. Such is the case at Petsmart, where all brands are thoroughly vetted for quality and safety.

If you’ve reached the point where it is time to switch your dog’s food — whether due to health concerns or aging – there are plenty of fantastic options. The Natural Balance Limited Ingredient Diets Adult Dry Dog Food – Duck & Brown Rice is suitable for a wide range of adult dogs, loaded with nutrients and free of unnecessary ingredients.

What to know before you buy a Petsmart dog food

Dog’s age and size

Every loving dog owner wants to feed their pup the best dog food that they can buy. Part of selecting a quality brand of food is choosing one tailored to your dog’s age and size.

Almost every leading dog food company has offerings for puppies, adult dogs (over the age of 1) and senior dogs (7 and older). From there, these categories are broken down further by the dog’s size. Foods for all age groups are designed for toy/small breeds, standard breeds and large/giant breeds. The primary difference with these categories is the size of the kibble.

Sensitivities and allergies

Another major consideration is any sensitivities or allergies that your dog experiences. If you are changing your dog’s food because of a health concern, this is likely already at the forefront of your mind. Many owners switch foods due to their pup developing rashes, stomach problems, sensitive skin or frequent vomiting.

Prior to settling on a brand, ask your veterinarian for input. Ensure that you know which ingredients to avoid before buying new food for your dog. Doing so will prevent further health problems and wasted money.

Price

Quality dog food can be expensive. However, there are exceptionally rated brands that span most budgets. Rather than sinking a small fortune into your pup’s new diet, explore all available choices to find an option that works for you. Consider how frequently you’ll be purchasing bags and what your expected monthly total will be. Doing these calculations in advance will guarantee that you can continue to feed your dog the same type of food on a consistent basis.

What to look for in a quality PetSmart dog food

Top-tier ingredients

Hands down, the single most important factor when buying dog food are the ingredients. Fillers and other unnecessary ingredients can cause digestive and other health issues. In worst-case scenarios, poor quality ingredients can lead to serious illness.

All of today’s acclaimed dog food brands are extra careful in sourcing their ingredients. Most use meats, produce and added nutrients that come exclusively from the United States. The highest-quality foods use human-grade ingredients, meaning that extra care and health standards were followed when preparing the dry kibble.

Veterinarian approved

The highest honor a dog food brand can receive is to be widely recommended by veterinarians. These experts have dedicated their lives to the study of what makes animals well. Part of their job is to know which dog foods they can confidently recommend to their clients. Nearly all the pet foods at Petsmart are approved by veterinarians across the country.

Enriched with essential vitamins and minerals

In conjunction with using the highest-quality ingredients, dog food brands understand the importance of a balanced diet. Just like their humans, pups need a specific blend of vitamins and minerals to stay healthy, and to prevent common illnesses and diseases.

When searching for your dog’s next dry food, explore the list of added vitamins and minerals. Popular additions include glucosamine, probiotics, antioxidants and fish oils. If you’re uncertain as to the benefits of each, be sure to conduct online research. This will help you determine which nutrients will be most beneficial for your dog at its current stage of life.

How much you can expect to spend on a Petsmart dog food

Depending on the size, brand and type of dog food that you purchase, bags can range from $13-$70.

Petsmart dog food FAQ

Why should you buy dog food from Petsmart over other retailers?

A. Petsmart is dedicated to stocking its shelves with the highest-quality pet-food brands available. It is committed to vetting companies in advance, and only carry dry dog food that is proven to be safe and nutritious.

Is there a special process for changing my dog’s food?

A. Yes. Changing foods too quickly can result in digestive issues and vomiting. To prevent these issues, PetMD recommends mixing 20% of your dog’s new food with 80% of their current food for their first feeding. Each day after, increase the ratio of new food by 20%. By day five, 100% of their diet will be the new food.

What’s the best Petsmart dog food to buy?

Top Petsmart dog food

Natural Balance Limited Ingredient Diets Adult Dry Dog Food – Duck & Brown Rice

What you need to know: Rapidly becoming one of today’s most popular specialty dry dog foods, this flavor of Natural Balance Limited Ingredient Diets is a favorite.

What you’ll love: Using duck as the first ingredient, this carefully crafted dog food uses only the essentials. It is grain-inclusive, made with nutritious brown rice. Essential vitamins and minerals — along with sunflower oil — round out the complete ingredient list. It is suitable for all sizes of adult dogs.

What you should consider: It is somewhat expensive in comparison to other dog food brands.

Where to buy: Sold by Petsmart

Top Petsmart dog food for the money

Simply Nourish Adult Dry Dog Food – Natural, Chicken & Brown Rice

What you need to know: Exclusive to Petsmart, this highly rated brand of food is very affordable for a 15-pound bag.

What you’ll love: Nutrient-dense and delicious, Simply Nourish Adult Dry Dog Food is free of artificial preservatives, colors and flavors. Superfoods such as blueberries and kale are infused into this blend, helping all adult dogs eat a balanced diet.

What you should consider: Some individuals reported that the formula of this food seemed to be different than in past years.

Where to buy: Sold by Petsmart

Worth checking out

Solid Gold Buck Wild Adult Dog Food – Sensitive Stomach

What you need to know: Promoted as America’s first holistic pet food, dog owners consistently recommend this brand.

What you’ll love: Dogs with sensitive stomachs enjoy this special blend of all-natural dog food. Made with venison, pumpkin and potato, these premium ingredients are both tasty and easy on a dog’s gentle system.

What you should consider: It is pricier than conventional brands of dog food.

Where to buy: Sold by Petsmart

