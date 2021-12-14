Which off-white rug is best?

An area rug ties your whole room together, serving as an aesthetic and functional piece. An off-white carpet is a safe choice befitting most interior styles, and it never wanes in popularity. If you are set on a neutral-colored rug, consider Ebern Designs’ Tate Geometric Beige Area Rug. This shag rug has a light beige tone that looks good with any room theme, from contemporary to rustic.

What to know before you buy an off-white rug

A beige, ivory or cream area rug easily accents any room as long as you choose the right size and properly care for it.

Accenting the room

An off-white rug brightens the entire room, creating an illusion of wide-open space. A pale beige or ivory color creates an aura of sophistication without being blindingly white, making it a common choice in living rooms, bedrooms and bathrooms.

Measurements

Your rug should fit under all the furniture in an area with 18 inches of exposed floor surrounding it. This rule applies to both living rooms and bedrooms, though twin beds do not require as much surrounding exposed floor.

If you live in a smaller dwelling and your room is tight, you are on the right track in getting an off-white rug. Just be sure it’s not too large for the room and that there is exposed floor. An oversized rug makes your room seem smaller and more cramped.

Maintenance

Remember that any light-colored rug is more prone to getting soiled than multicolored or dark rugs. Off-white colors are just as vulnerable as pure white, and if you have a busy home filled with children or pets, it may be difficult to keep up with the maintenance.

Off-white fabrics are manageable in chaotic households by placing them in a low-traffic area or purchasing machine-washable options. A rug pad can come in handy, keeping your carpet in place and from scratching the floors beneath it.

What to look for in a quality off-white rug

Manufacturing and fabric

There are two main methods used to craft rugs: power loom or handmade. Most modern rugs are made with a power loom and are significantly cheaper than their handmade counterparts. These rugs tend to be made of synthetic fabrics, such as polyester, polypropylene and nylon. Synthetic materials are cheaper, easier to maintain and resistant to stains and moisture. However, these rugs do not last nearly as long as wool.

Handmade rugs, often crafted from wool, are high-quality and expensive due to the months or years it took to create them. Wool is pricey but soft, luxurious and stain-resistant. These rugs last decades and are preferred for their incredible durability.

Both synthetic and wool have their pros and cons, and you may prefer one to the other depending on your home situation.

Pile and counts

Pile is listed in the specifications of a rug. It refers to the length of the fibers — the higher the pile, the more luxurious the fabric. High-pile rugs are of better quality and softer underfoot but require much more maintenance.

Line and needle counts are not always listed but it never hurts to know their meaning. A line count is the number of stitches per square inch of the rug. A rug should have at least a 200 line count to be considered decent quality. The needle count is the number of loops in the fibers and the higher this number, the better its value.

Well-made characteristics

Whether handmade or commercially manufactured, a superior rug has even dimensions, no loose backing materials and no uneven dye streaks.

Synthetic rugs are prone to curling and creasing during shipment. These irregularities should flatten with time and are not permanent issues.

Sustainability

The best textile manufacturers go above and beyond to create sustainable carpeting. Wayfair uses tags to identify its environmentally-conscious rugs: “Environmentally Preferred,” “Made Clean” and “Recycled.”

“ Environmentally Preferred ” items have a lower carbon footprint and their production uses less energy than most products.

” items have a lower carbon footprint and their production uses less energy than most products. “Made Clean ” items have minimal amounts of chemicals that are harmful to the environment and people. These products improve indoor air quality.

” items have minimal amounts of chemicals that are harmful to the environment and people. These products improve indoor air quality. “Recycled” products use fabrics and fibers from recycled items.

How much you can expect to spend on an off-white rug

Standard rugs cost $3-$15 per square foot, depending on their fabric and manufacturing technique. A standard rug costs $90-$1,000.

White rug FAQ

How do you keep an off-white rug from getting dirty?

A. To prevent dirt and grime from gathering, purchase a low-pile rug and place it in a low-traffic area. Vacuum often, clean spills and stains immediately, and keep young children and pets off the rug to preserve its bright color.

How do you clean an off-white rug?

A. Always check your manufacturer’s website or manual to see if it has provided specific cleaning instructions. If there are none, do a spot clean test with vinegar or mild detergent. If no discoloration occurs, it should be safe to clean the rest of the carpet in the same manner.

What’s the best off-white rug to buy?

Top off-white rug

Ebern Designs Tate Geometric Beige Area Rug

What you need to know: This synthetic rug is a light-beige geometric style and doesn’t have curls or creases in its material.

What you’ll love: This rug is “Made Clean” certified by Wayfair. This carpet is fluffy with a muted design that looks good in any bright or neutral-toned room. It comes in almost 30 sizes, making it versatile for any interior.

What you should consider: The pile is high and requires more care.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top off-white rug for the money

Ophelia & Co. Deanna Floral Cream/Beige Area Rug

What you need to know: This synthetic beige-colored rug has swirling low- and high-pile designs with proportionate dimensions.

What you’ll love: This rug is “Made Clean” certified by Wayfair, assuring that it was produced with minimal effects on the environment. It has neutral colors in a classic swirling pattern and is polypropylene, cotton and jute blend. There are five rug shapes from which to choose.

What you should consider: It is darker in real life than in the photos.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Worth checking out

Zipcode Design Starr Hill Ivory Area Rug

What you need to know: This is a solid-colored ivory polypropylene rug with a high pile and no irregularities in its design.

What you’ll love: This synthetic rug has a plush shag fabric with a jute backing and is safe for floor-heated rooms. Its neutral color matches any palette and it comes in more than 30 sizes.

What you should consider: Because of its high pile, it’s best in low-traffic areas.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

