Which Marcy weight benches are best?

When it comes to workout equipment that balances quality and price, Marcy is well respected in the industry. They focus on home gym products, and their offerings include both cardio machines and weight lifting equipment.

When it comes to weight benches, they have a very wide lineup that includes everything from basic flat benches to full-featured Olympic models. The Marcy Olympic Weight Bench MD-857 falls into this latter category and is an ideal choice for anyone looking for a single piece of workout equipment for their home.

What to know before you buy a Marcy weight bench

Flat vs. adjustable

Weight benches come in flat and adjustable models. Many people prefer adjustable models because they offer more versatility in the types of exercises you can perform on them. Depending on the model, it may have only incline or both incline and decline settings. Adjusting through the settings is simple and only takes a few seconds, generally through the use of a twist knob or pull pin.

Despite the benefits adjustable models offer, some lifters may prefer a flat bench because they feel more stable. The various moving components of adjustable benches mean they have a bit of play and can shift slightly underneath you when getting into position or performing exercises. Flat benches don’t suffer from this same issue.

Olympic vs. standard

If a bench features any components that utilize weight plates, such as a curl bar or leg developer, it will be categorized as either Olympic or standard. This refers to what kind of plates it can accept. Olympic models have thicker weight posts so they can securely hold Olympic weight plates, which have a 2-inch opening in the center.

Conversely, standard weight benches have thinner posts to accommodate the small 1-inch openings in the center of standard weight plates. It should be noted that on standard weight benches you can use Olympic adapter sleeves if you want to use them with Olympic plates. However, the opposite is not true.

Features to look for in a quality Marcy weight bench

Width

The pads on the majority of weight benches measure between 9 and 12 inches at their widest point. The wider the pad, the more support it will offer during exercises. However, if a bench is too wide, it can interfere with your range of motion. This means that smaller individuals may do better with a bench between 9 and 10 inches wide, while larger individuals may want to opt for an 11- or 12-inch bench.

Upholstery

The upholstery and texture vary from bench to bench. Vinyl is a popular option because it is easy to sanitize and reasonably durable. That said, it does get slippery when wet. If you are worried about this, consider one made from another material that offers better traction or one with a textured vinyl surface.

Leg developer

If you are looking for a versatile bench that allows you to work on both your upper and lower body, consider choosing a model with a leg developer. These can be used to perform hamstring curls and leg extensions, as well as serve as a brace for when doing crunches and situps.

Curl bar

A curl bar is another addition found on many benches. These are used to perform bicep curls and may or may not include adjustable support.

Bench-press rack

Some Marcy weight benches feature a bench press rack. These are two upright posts that can be used to hold a large barbell so you can more safely perform bench presses. Generally, these are either height adjustable or feature positionable bar catches. On that note, many of these models also feature bar catches on the opposite side of the bench or allow you to position the bench press bar catches on the opposite side, to serve as a squat rack.

How much you can expect to spend on a Marcy weight bench

Most Marcy weight benches cost between $50-$200. Some models cost more than that. However, these generally come with some accessories, such as weight plates or a barbell.

Marcy weight bench FAQ

How much weight can Marcy weight benches support?

A. Depending on the model, Marcy weight benches can support between 300 and 600 pounds.

What is the warranty on Marcy weight benches?

A. Marcy weight benches come with a 2-year limited warranty, during which time they are guaranteed to be free from defects in workmanship and material, under normal use and service conditions. This warranty only extends to the original purchaser and is not transferable.

What are the best Marcy weight benches to buy?

Top Marcy weight bench

Marcy Olympic Weight Bench MD-857

What you need to know: If you are looking for a single piece of equipment that can provide a full-body workout and doesn’t take up a ton of space, the MD-857 is the way to go.

What you’ll love: In addition to having a squat rack, bench press rack, leg developer and curl bar, it also features weight plate storage posts to help you keep your home gym organized.

What you should consider: It can’t incline to a full upright position for supported military presses.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Marcy weight bench for the money

Marcy Flat Utility Bench

What you need to know: This basic weight bench is affordably priced and feels extremely sturdy when performing high-weight exercises on it.

What you’ll love: It has a textured upholstery to prevent slippage when sweaty, and the overall construction is up to gym-quality standards so it can withstand years of high-volume use.

What you should consider: It doesn’t have incline or decline capabilities.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Marcy Adjustable Weight Bench SB-350

What you need to know: With a 600-pound weight capacity, this reliable weight bench can handle the demands of serious lifters.

What you’ll love: It allows for both incline and decline positions and features a leg developer for hitting your quads and hamstrings. It also features wheels for easy repositioning.

What you should consider: The leg developer doesn’t allow for a full range of motion when doing hamstring curls.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

