Which leather Dopp kits are best?

When hunting for a new toiletry bag, whether for travel or home use, you can’t go wrong with a classic leather Dopp kit. The traditional design is both roomy and compact at once, and the high-quality leather is durable and will gain a nice patina with age if properly taken care of. Though they’re a bit of a splurge, a leather Dopp kit is the perfect addition to any luggage set. A top leather Dopp kit is the MirageLeather Personalized Leather Dopp Kit, a classic, quality leather Dopp kit available in multiple colors and with many different monogram styles.

What to know before you buy a leather Dopp kit

History

A Dopp kit is another name for a toiletry bag. Originally manufactured in the 1920s by Chicago leather-maker Charles Doppelt, the bags were simply called toilet bags. Doppelt’s bags were a success, and the company eventually began supplying them for the U.S. Army. During the Second World War, servicemen began calling the bags Dopp kits, a shortened form of the name of their creator. The name stuck, and since then, it’s become a common nickname for toiletry bags, particularly those aimed at men.

Additional features

Many modern Dopp kits also include additional pouches, zippers and other attachments for added convenience, changing the traditional shape. These can be super useful for longer trips or home use, especially for those who prefer a more extensive variety of products or to travel with larger than travel-size items. Sometimes these added features can be too much or too gimmicky, however, so scope out reviews for what others have to say and whether they found these features to be useful or useless.

What to look for in a quality leather Dopp kit

Leather

The type of leather used is an important consideration. Most leather Dopp kits will be made of cowhide, as this is a common and affordable option, but some are made of other leathers. Some other rarer leathers can become quite expensive, so it depends on the look you want. In general, most leathers used for Dopp kits will be quite thick and stable, as Dopp kits are meant to withstand rough treatment. Leather is also a much heavier material than many others, so keep this in mind when packing for travel.

Size

The traditional leather Dopp kit isn’t particularly large, as it’s meant to be a highly compact bag for travel. These days they’re available in a variety of shapes and sizes, from the traditional smaller size to much larger makeup bag styles meant to hold more than just travel items. The size you purchase depends on your intended use for the product — particularly whether it’ll be used for travel or for home use. Many Dopp kits come in sizes ranging from a small, almost pencil case-sized bag to a larger bag suited to makeup or full-size toiletries.

How much you can expect to spend on a leather Dopp kit

Leather is a pricier material than many others, so you generally won’t find a leather Dopp kit for less than $25. Prices for extreme luxury brands can reach up to over $500, but most quality leather Dopp kits will cost between around $25-$80.

Leather Dopp kit FAQ

Are leather Dopp kits waterproof?

A. No, as leather is not waterproof. There are some measures you can take to increase the water resistance of your Dopp kit, including oiling and weatherproofing the leather, but leather Dopp kits will never be an entirely waterproof option. Some may have a waterproof inner lining to protect the leather from items inside the case spilling.

What can I use a Dopp kit for?

A. Dopp kits are useful not just as travel toiletry bags but also for a variety of other uses. Anything you might need a small, portable bag for can be a great use for a Dopp kit, including small items that might be lost in a larger bag.

What’s the best leather Dopp kit to buy?

Top leather Dopp kit

MirageLeather Personalized Leather Dopp Kit

What you need to know: This personalized leather Dopp kit comes in a wide variety of colors and three sizes, so every user can find their perfect fit.

What you’ll love: It offers a free monogram with several different styles to choose from, so purchasers can customize the look of the bag. Reviewers found it to be high quality and quick to arrive, with the seller very communicative.

What you should consider: Manufacturing information isn’t clear, so it’s unclear where the leather is sourced from or how the bag is manufactured.

Where to buy: Sold on Etsy

Top leather Dopp kit for the money

KOMALC Buffalo Leather Toiletry Bag

What you need to know: This is a spacious Dopp kit that comes in four shades of distressed buffalo leather with a secure attachment and an extra small pouch on the exterior for tiny items that might get lost in the larger compartment.

What you’ll love: It has a convenient double zipper closure on the top and plenty of other modern features that make it highly usable. The manufacturer is a family business based in Chicago.

What you should consider: Some reviewers found the leather smell of the bag to be very strong. Some also received the bag in the wrong color and struggled with getting the correct one.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Dopp Veneto Leather Travel Kit

What you need to know: You can’t go wrong with the original Dopp brand. This Dopp kit comes in an antiqued milled cowhide with contrast stitching for an eye-catching experience.

What you’ll love: It’s gorgeous and high quality, with a simple construction and none of the bells and whistles that many newer kits feature.

What you should consider: It’s not very affordable; you’re paying for the brand. Some users also struggled with the zipper.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

