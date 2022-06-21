Which Greenworks lawn mower is best?

Your yard’s grass is just like your hair — it grows out of its trim fast and requires regular upkeep to avoid looking overgrown. Maintaining your grass usually requires lawn mowers that need gas to power them. However, Greenworks offers electric alternatives, so you can save money on fuel while helping the environment.

The best Greenworks lawn mower is the Greenworks Pro 80-Volt 21-Inch Brushless Cordless Lawn Mower. It includes a high-capacity battery and a rapid-charging cradle to let you tackle even the biggest yards with ease.

What to know before you buy a Greenworks lawn mower

Electric vs. gas lawn mowers

Greenworks lawn mowers are exclusively electric. However, it’s best to understand the pros and cons of each fuel source to make your best decision.

Electric mowers are cheaper to operate and make less noise. They run on either batteries or cords connected to an outlet. Corded mowers are inexpensive, light and easy to use but have limited power and range. Battery mowers are expensive and heavy but have nearly as much power as gas mowers and an unlimited range. However, the batteries rarely last long.

Cutting deck size

The cutting deck size on a Greenworks lawn mower ranges from 14 to 21 inches. Larger cutting decks clear your yard faster but cost more and drain batteries faster.

Grass handling

Greenworks lawn mowers typically come with two grass handling choices. You can mulch the grass back into your yard or collect the clippings in the included rear-mounted collection bag. More expensive mowers also offer side ejection.

What to look for in a quality Greenworks lawn mower

Voltage and ampere hours

Both voltage and ampere hours relay the power of a given Greenworks lawn mower.

Voltage states the raw power. The higher the voltage, the more powerful the mower.

states the raw power. The higher the voltage, the more powerful the mower. Ampere hours reflect the maximum battery life and the charge time of the battery, should the mower use one. Higher ampere hours mean longer battery life but also take longer to charge. A given battery won’t have the same battery life when used with mowers of different powers.

Battery life

Better battery-powered Greenworks mowers have longer-lasting batteries. The product listing should include the maximum battery life. The best is around one hour, but keep in mind that these numbers are achieved in laboratory conditions. The effective battery life is almost always shorter. Check the user reviews to find a more accurate measurement.

Adjustable height

The best Greenworks mowers have adjustable cutting deck heights so your grass is as long or short as you want it to be. Most of the better mowers have five to seven heights.

Brushless motor

Greenworks mowers with brushless motors cost more but are equally more efficient, leading to better performance and battery life.

Self-propelling

Mowing the yard is hard work, which is why some Greenworks lawn mowers include a self-propelling feature to make it easier. However, it comes at a cost — self-propelling mowers require more power, which means less battery life.

Folding handles

Greenworks lawn mowers take up a good amount of storage space, but some come with folding handles to not take up as much.

How much you can expect to spend on a Greenworks lawn mower

Greenworks lawn mowers typically cost $150-$500. Budget corded mowers shouldn’t cost more than $200, while the most powerful battery mowers cost $400-$500. Average Greenworks mowers typically cost $250-$350.

Greenworks lawn mower FAQ

How much assembly does a Greenworks lawn mower need?

A. A little, but they rarely require anything more than hooking up batteries and attaching handles.

How do I maintain a Greenworks lawn mower?

A. Most of the maintenance of a Greenworks lawn mower comes down to double-checking that everything is clean and in the right place, plus making sure no screws are loose. You also need to sharpen the blades after a while.

What’s the best Greenworks lawn mower to buy?

Top Greenworks lawn mower

Greenworks Pro 80-Volt 21-inch Brushless Cordless Lawn Mower

What you need to know: This is among Greenworks’ most powerful mowers.

What you’ll love: The battery lasts up to an hour and the included rapid charger takes only one hour to charge back to full. It has a seven-position height adjustment. Your grass can be mulched, discharged to the side or collected in an included rear bag.

What you should consider: It doesn’t push itself and it’s heavy at 74 pounds — you need to use some elbow grease.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Greenworks lawn mower for the money

Greenworks 10-Amp 16-Inch Corded Mower

What you need to know: This inexpensive corded mower is perfect for small yards.

What you’ll love: You can mulch or collect your grass in a rear bag, plus it’s just as effective when pulled backward as when pushed forward. It has a five-height adjustment and it’s light at only 37.5 pounds. The handles fold down for better storage.

What you should consider: A few customers had issues with tripped breakers when starting it up. Others disliked how quickly the collection bag fills up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Greenworks 40-Volt 17-inch Cordless Push Lawn Mower

What you need to know: It’s an excellent cordless mower with medium power for those looking to save money.

What you’ll love: Grass can be mulched or collected in a rear bag while cutting grass at one of five adjustable heights. The battery lasts up to 45 minutes and a charging cradle is included. It can be purchased in a bundle with one of several other Greenworks tools.

What you should consider: It works best when maintaining an already trimmed lawn. Cutting grass gone wild may require two or more rounds of trimming.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Jordan C. Woika writes for BestReviews.



