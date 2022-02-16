Which GE side-by-side refrigerators are best?

There are so many kitchen appliances on the market that it can be intimidating to try and wade through all the available options to find the right one for your needs. One great place to start is with a highly reputable brand known for releasing consistently high-quality appliances.

More than many other companies, GE has a great reputation for large appliances like washers, dryers, ranges and refrigerators. The best overall GE side-by-side refrigerator is the GE GZS22IYNFS 21.8 Cubic Foot Side-by-Side Refrigerator, thanks to its streamlined design and reliable construction.

What to know before you buy a GE side-by-side refrigerator

GE is one of the world’s top appliance manufacturers

Appliance repair professionals are a great resource for figuring out which brands and styles are the most reliable when it comes to big-ticket items like refrigerators. Up there with similarly well-respected brands like KitchenAid and Whirlpool, GE is considered one of the top names in the industry in terms of consumer kitchen appliances.

In general, GE appliances (including their refrigerators) are built to last for many years, even with minimal maintenance and repair. In particular, their lineup of fridges is highly refined and you won’t find a poor-quality model anywhere.

GE refrigerators aren’t usually cheap

The majority of GE fridges come at relatively steep prices, but savvy consumers know that making a large initial investment in the right product can save considerable money and headaches down the road. This point is even more important to remember when selecting a side-by-side refrigerator, as models in such a configuration are consistently and significantly more expensive than more traditional options.

Limited choices

Due to their cost and somewhat unconventional layout, there’s not a massive amount of demand for side-by-side refrigerators. For that reason, there also aren’t hundreds of models with slightly varying feature sets and sizes. The only major differences between the various models are in size, finish and water and ice delivery systems.

Don’t let that deter you from selecting a GE model if you’re set on a side-by-side refrigerator. Since there isn’t a huge lineup of fridges to navigate, you can trust that GE has put their finest in design and craftsmanship into any of their premium side-by-side models.

What to look for in a quality GE side-by-side refrigerator

Ice and water dispensers

Depending on where you live, there’s a good chance the water coming out of your pipes isn’t as pure as it could be. Similarly, everybody likes cold water and drinks with ice cubes. For those reasons, an in-door ice and water dispenser is one of the most useful features on modern refrigerators. Aside from providing instant access to cold water and ice, these systems also utilize a high-efficiency water filter to remove potential contaminants and smells.

Shelf construction and layout

Cheap fridges have unsightly wire shelves that are hard to move around. You can rest assured that most shelves in side-by-side refrigerators are made from tempered glass strong enough to support the heaviest foods. It’s also worth noting that the best shelves have a spill-resistant design, so if you happen to make a mess on one level, it won’t trickle down to the shelves below it.

You’ll also find that the shelves in this type of refrigerator are almost always removable, so you can arrange them however you need. This is especially important to verify when finding the right model for you, because capacity is one of the few issues that some side-by-sides have.

Convenient temperature controls

Years ago, thermostats and their controls were almost universally located in the rear of the refrigerator, often in hard-to-reach places. With modern fridges and especially high-end versions like side-by-sides, that’s rarely an issue. Nonetheless, when evaluating your top side-by-side refrigerators, double-check where the thermostat controls are.

Open door alarm

Leaving your refrigerator open wastes electricity and food by allowing it to get above safe temperatures. The best GE refrigerators have an alarm that sounds when the door is left open for an extended period of time. Coupled with a bright door light, this feature helps ensure consistent temperatures and minimal energy use.

How much you can expect to spend on a GE side-by-side refrigerator

The most affordable GE side-by-side refrigerators cost around $1,400, while the best consumer-grade models available can set you back upwards of $3,000.

GE side-by-side refrigerator FAQ

Should I get a counter-depth refrigerator?

A. This really depends on the size of your kitchen and how you’re utilizing all the space. Counter-depth refrigerators are increasingly popular right now in part because some homeowners are trending toward minimalist overhauls when remodeling their kitchen. There are some great counter-depth models available, but keep in mind that side-by-side fridges already suffer from a bit less space than their traditional counterparts. If your side-by-side is meant to accommodate a large group or if you just don’t have a ton of space in your kitchen, consider a refrigerator with a more space-efficient depth.

How do I keep fingerprints off my refrigerator?

A. First, keep in mind that the darker the finish on an appliance, the more readily fingerprints will show up. A standard streak-free glass cleaner like this one from the Chemical Guys is a fine choice for cleaning the exterior of many painted, glazed or plastic appliances. If you opt for a stainless steel fridge, consider the Weiman Stainless Steel Cleaner Kit, which offers ongoing protection against water spots and similar blemishes.

What’s the best GE side-by-side refrigerator to buy?

Top GE side-by-side refrigerator

GE Profile PSS28KYHFS 28.2 Cubic Foot Side-by-Side Refrigerator

What you need to know: It holds a lot of food and is equipped with a large number of advanced features.

What you’ll love: Both the drinking water dispenser and ice maker are filtered to remove nearly all possible contaminants, with the ice maker able to make solid cubes with minimal air bubbles up to 50% faster than the competition. The fridge has an adaptive defrost function that helps it maintain peak efficiency at all times. There are three fridge storage drawers, adjustable glass shelves and three freezer baskets to make organization easy.

What you should consider: It’s one of the most expensive refrigerators GE offers.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Top GE side-by-side refrigerator for the money

GE GSS25GGPBB 25.3-Cubic-Foot Side-by-Side Refrigerator

What you need to know: This full-featured and effective model costs less than most others in its lineup.

What you’ll love: It has all the premium features you’d expect from a quality GE appliance, including a high-efficiency compressor, modular shelving and an above-average amount of food storage space.

What you should consider: The black finish is somewhat prone to fingerprints, but overall this one’s a great deal.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Worth checking out

GE GZS22IYNFS 21.8-Cubic-Foot Side-by-Side Refrigerator

What you need to know: This fridge boasts a premium, counter-depth construction complete with all GE’s bells and whistles.

What you’ll love: Bright LED lights, a filtered water and ice dispenser and overall great design and quality control make this one of the best low-profile options out there. Its counter-depth configuration helps to save space in many kitchen layouts, and there’s a full-size version if you want a similar stainless steel model with a bit more room inside.

What you should consider: Because of its space-saving design, it doesn’t hold as much food as some. Luckily, there’s a similar model with a standard instead of counter-depth footprint.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Chris Thomas writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.