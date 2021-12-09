Which floral bridesmaid dress is best?

One of the most important tasks in a bride’s to-do list is finding the perfect bridesmaid dress. While these gowns can be any color, pattern or design, a floral dress is a perfect choice for a spring or summertime wedding.

Anabella Women’s Bridesmaid Lavender Long Dress is a gorgeous, floor-length gown with a defined waist and ruffle-tiered skirt. The gown has a lightweight and flattering style that gratifies even the pickiest of bridesmaids.

What to know before you buy a floral bridesmaid dress

The best bridesmaid dresses are simple yet elegant, and are practical for all-day festivities. And since your bridesmaids are likely your friends and family, you should take their opinions and budgets into consideration. Make sure to connect with them before deciding on the perfect set of dresses.

Keep it simple

Remember that if there are more people in your bridal party, it will be harder to find a gown that pleases everyone. You should choose a basic style that is flattering for most body types, such as an A-line dress, which flares out at the hips. And bridesmaid dresses don’t need to be flashy, especially since they should not outshine the bride.

Season and setting

It’s essential to consider the date and time of the wedding when selecting a floral bridesmaid dress. While there are no rules barring floral dresses in the fall or winter, these dresses fit the vibe of spring and summer weddings a bit better.

If you’re hosting an outdoor wedding, try to anticipate possible weather conditions. Depending on how early it is in spring, you may want to opt for a warmer dress for your bridesmaids. If you’re getting married in the middle of the summer, stick to a lightweight fabric to guarantee your bridesmaids are comfortable.

Consider budgets

Bridesmaid dresses involve anyone in the bridal party. If everyone is open about their budget, the bride should do their best to cater to their party’s limits. There are plenty of floral-patterned dresses out there, and you’re sure to find an affordable option that fits the wedding theme.

What to look for in a quality floral bridesmaid dress

A great bridesmaid dress should look great and match the wedding theme palette. But it can be a challenge to find a gorgeous dress that is comfortable and practical for hours of wear. At the end of the celebration, any aches and pains should come from dancing, not the fit of your dress.

Flattering design

Since you’ll likely have a diverse group wearing identical gowns, find a design that inspires confidence. There are a few characteristics you can look for that are flattering on almost everyone. For sleeves, half or three-quarter sleeves are a classy crowd-pleaser. For waist designs, a cinched waist looks elegant with a tied bow, elastic or ruching. Additional features like a leg slit or wrap-style bodice can spice up a simple dress in the best way. Try to choose light pastels colors for summer or opt for a deep red in autumn, both of which suit all skin tones.

Matches the theme

Most brides select a color palette or theme and expect their bridesmaids’ outfits to adhere in both the color and design. For example, a beach wedding might have bridesmaids dressed in knee-length wrap dresses. A vintage wedding theme might have bridesmaids dressed in lace full-length gowns. As long as the dress is high-quality and matches the wedding colors, it’s sure to complement the event’s atmosphere.

Comfort

A wedding involves standing, eating, dancing and drinking, usually late into the night. Bridesmaids should be able to spend these hours comfortably while still meeting the theme and style of the wedding. Cotton is an excellent option if you need a comfortable fabric since it’s lightweight and breathable. Silk is very popular and incredibly soft, but it’s a bit expensive. Synthetics vary in quality depending on the blend.

How much you can expect to spend on a floral bridesmaid dress

Floral bridesmaid dresses cost between $32-$250 each. Keep in mind that additional alterations and accessories bump up the prices.

Floral bridesmaid dress FAQ

How much do bridesmaid dresses need to match?

A. Traditionally, bridesmaid dresses are identical from head to toe. However, it’s acceptable to have mismatched or slightly different bridesmaid dresses, as long as they follow a similar theme. For example, a group of bridesmaids may choose to wear identical silk dresses, but each one could wear a different shade of purple.

Does the maid of honor get a special dress?

A. While the maid of honor typically wears the same dress as the rest of the bridesmaids, you can give them a special accessory if you wish.

What’s the best floral bridesmaid dress to buy?

Top floral bridesmaid dress

Anabella Women Bridesmaid Lavender Long Dress

What you need to know: This is a floor-length lavender bridesmaid gown with a lovely floral pattern.

What you’ll love: It has a V-neck design and elastic in the tank top sleeves and waistband, making it a good cut for all shapes and sizes. The dress has a soft cotton lining, and it comes in green, yellow, peach, cream and black.

What you should consider: Some sizes may be waitlisted due to high demand.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top floral bridesmaid dress for the money

Simple Flavor Women’s Floral Vintage Dress

What you need to know: This midi dress features three-quarter sleeves and a bold flower pattern.

What you’ll love: The dress has a simple design with a round neck and A-line silhouette that guarantees it comfortably fits all bridesmaids. It can be worn to non-wedding events, making it a budget-friendly purchase.

What you should consider: The material is thin and best worn in the summer. Some reviews mentioned it runs small as well.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Adrianna Papell Metallic Floral-Print Gown

What you need to know: This beige and blush-colored maxi dress has a stunning, classic floral design.

What you’ll love: The gown has a textured floral print with metallic detailing. It is ruched at the side and features a leg slit to add a slight embellishment.

What you should consider: This dress is dry-clean only.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

