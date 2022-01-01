Which Drinkwell pet fountains are best?

Pets require constant access to clean, fresh and cold water in order to enjoy their happiest and healthiest lives. When it comes to dogs and cats, keeping the water bowl — or bowls — full can be a regular, tedious task. A pet fountain, however, keeps water fresh and full, easing the need for owners to constantly check out the status of the bowls.

PetSafe is a leading maker of electronic pet products, and their Drinkwell line of fountains are popular, safe and convenient. The Seascape Ceramic Fountain is a top pick for its style and versatility. However, the right fountain should match the needs and lifestyle of your furry friends.

What to know before you buy a Drinkwell pet fountain

Who needs a pet fountain?

Pet fountains are a convenient luxury dog bowl for those busy people who don’t want to frequently clean and refill water bowls. They’re especially useful for homes with multiple animals where refilling is frequent.

Some pet owners also believe the flowing water is more enticing to animals who have a low thirst drive — fountains can prove helpful for those cats or dogs who don’t get enough water regularly.

Size

Drinkwell pet fountains range in capacity from as small as 50 ounces (which is less than a half-gallon) up to 2 gallons. Select a size based on the number of pets you have in the house as well as their respective sizes. A single cat or small dog will suffice with a smaller option, while multiple-dog households may want a bigger option.

Material

Drinkwell fountains are made in a few different materials. Plastic options are light and inexpensive but lack durability. They need to be cleaned more frequently in order to maintain their effectiveness. Stainless steel options are simple but more durable and come at a higher price. Lastly, ceramic options are the most expensive but also the most elegant and fit well into a modern home.

Filters

Drinkwell pet fountains feature two filters. A foam filter removes physical substances like pet hair and other small particles such as dirt, while a carbon filter removes odors to improve taste, making it more inviting. Filters typically need to be replaced every 2-4 weeks, depending on use.

However, filters aren’t required for the fountain to operate. Filters do increase convenience, as without a filter, the fountain may need to be emptied and refilled more frequently.

What to look for in a quality Drinkwell pet fountain

Spout direction

While most fountains feature a spout that pours water in one direction, some feature multiple spouts aimed in several different directions. This design is ideal for homes with multiple pets, as it welcomes more than one drinker at a time. Some consumers may also prefer the look of a fountain with multiple spouts as opposed to one.

Tiers

Some fountains have multiple tiers so your pets have their choice of where to drink from. This feature is useful for homes with multiple animals of different sizes that may be attracted to water from different heights.

Color

Some options are available in a few different solid colors instead of simply black or white. This won’t influence price or effectiveness, but it will add a colorful accent to your home.

How much you can expect to spend on a Drinkwell pet fountain

Drinkwell pet fountains cost $30-$80, depending on size and material.

Drinkwell pet fountain FAQ

How do I get my pet to drink from the fountain?

A. While some pets are fearless and will quickly start enjoying water from the fountain, some may be more hesitant and wary. In order to welcome your dog to the fountain, keep it filled with water but turn it off the first few days so it’s less alarming. After they grow acquainted, you can turn on the fountain and let them investigate. The water should be fresh and the bowl should stay in the same accessible spot. Don’t bother your pet while they’re drinking and let them engage with the bowl on their own time.

How do I maintain the pet fountain?

A. The fountain should be washed and rinsed with regularity, especially if you have several pets drinking from it. The unit can be washed with gentle soap and warm water, but it must be fully rinsed before it’s turned on again. Most pieces aside from the motor are dishwasher-safe. A water and bleach solution can also be used to avoid mold buildup over time. Mineral deposits may occur from hard water use and can be tended to with vinegar and water.

What are the best Drinkwell pet fountains to buy?

Top Drinkwell pet fountain

Drinkwell Seascape Ceramic Pet Fountain

What you need to know: The Seascape is an elegant, durable pet fountain that makes an attractive addition to the home.

What you’ll love: Its ceramic construction is modern and long-lasting. It allows for multiple simultaneous drinkers with water that falls in every direction.

What you should consider: It’s expensive, and it has a smaller capacity at 70 ounces.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy and Amazon

Top Drinkwell pet fountain for the money

Drinkwell Platinum Plastic Pet Fountain

What you need to know: This convenient and inexpensive pet fountain works well to supply plenty of water to thirsty pets.

What you’ll love: This fountain has a sizable capacity at 1.3 gallons. It’s lightweight and easy to set up. The water flow speed is adjustable. It offers a good value.

What you should consider: It’s unattractive and requires frequent cleaning.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy and Amazon

Worth checking out

Drinkwell 360 Stainless Steel Pet Fountain

What you need to know: This modern, long-lasting and versatile pet fountain caters to busy households.

What you’ll love: It’s made of durable stainless steel. It features five spouts; water falls naturally and the speed can be adjusted. It includes rubber feet to prevent movement.

What you should consider: It has a limited capacity of under 1 gallon. It’s pricey.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy and Amazon

