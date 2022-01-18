Which Disney princess lamps are best?

Does your child love Disney princesses? Adding a Disney princess lamp to their bedroom is a fun way to celebrate their interest. You can find lamps that feature an image of their favorite or decorative lamps that will make them feel like a princess themself. The LE3D Belle Optical Illusion Night Light is a top choice for “Beauty and the Beast” fans.

What to know before you buy a Disney princess lamp

Age appropriateness

Many Disney princess lamps are smaller to make them comfortable to be used by a child. If you are looking for a lamp for yourself, check the product description to find out the size. Child-sized lamps tend to be under 20 inches in height while regular lamps are typically over 20 inches.

Location

A Disney princess lamp will work well in several spots in your child’s room. A bedside table is a great way to provide some light for bedtime reading. You can also add a lamp to their desk so that they have the light they need to do their homework. If you are purchasing a lamp for yourself, try adding it to your office or your bedroom.

Sturdiness

If you are purchasing a lamp for a child’s room, look for one with a sturdy build. This will help ensure an accident doesn’t leave you without a lamp. Try to strike a balance between sturdiness and the aesthetic quality you look for in a beautiful lamp.

What to look for in a quality Disney princess lamp

Favorite princesses

Whether you are searching for a lamp for yourself or your child, you probably have a particular princess in mind. You’ll find most of the princesses represented among the available lamps. Some feature just one princess and others include the whole lineup. Lamps with Anna and Elsa from “Frozen” are especially popular.

Traditional lamps

Traditional lamps typically print the image of a princess on the shade, though some have a decorative base as well. This type of lamp works best at bedsides or on other types of tables. The ones that are specifically for use by children are often shorter than normal lamps.

Projection lamps

If you are looking for a light to shine through the night, a projection lamp will cast an image of your child’s favorite Disney princess on their wall. These lamps are bright enough to provide enough light to safely navigate a room a night, while also being dim enough not to disturb sleep.

Batteries vs. cords

When considering a Disney princess lamp, you’ll have to choose between one powered by batteries or through an electrical cord. Battery-powered lamps are easier to place in hard-to-reach places and are less of a hazard with pets and children. With lamps that have cords, you won’t need to worry about changing out batteries.

How much you can expect to spend on a Disney princess lamp

You should expect to spend between $11-$90 for a Disney princess lamp.

Disney princess lamp FAQ

What type of light bulbs should I use?

A. Each lamp will specify which type of light bulbs are compatible. Be sure to check the manufacturer’s instructions for limits on wattage and bulb type.

Can certain lamps be a fire hazard if left on?

A. It is generally safe to leave a lamp on overnight. This is especially true if your lamp is newer and uses an LED light bulb. Traditional light bulbs get hotter and can be a higher risk. However, even using a traditional light bulb, the risk of fire is very low.

What’s the best Disney princess lamp to buy?

Top Disney princess lamp

Idea Nuova “Frozen 2” Stick Table Kids Lamp

What you need to know: This is a terrific lamp for your little “Frozen” fan.

What you’ll love: Anna and Elsa adorn the shade of this corded lamp whose silver base will fit in with any decor. A pull chain makes it easy to operate.

What you should consider: It needs a smaller-than-average A15 bulb rather than the standard A19 size, or the bulb will stick out above the shade.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Disney princess lamp for the money

Projectables Disney Princess 6-Image LED Night Light Projector

What you need to know: This projection night light will provide your child with light and the friendly presence of a Disney princess from dusk to dawn.

What you’ll love: Your child can choose from Cinderella, Belle, Ariel, Rapunzel or Aurora to watch over them while they sleep. The projector uses a LED bulb and won’t get hot to the touch. It has a light sensor that will turn the projection on when it is dark and will shut off when it is bright again.

What you should consider: Because it is a nightlight, this will not provide light for the whole room.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

Grandview Gallery Princess Table Lamp

What you need to know: This lamp works great for children who want to celebrate their inner Disney princess.

What you’ll love: If you’d like a more subtle Disney-inspired lamp, this one is perfect. Its pink or white frame mimics the shape of Cinderella’s pumpkin carriage, and the 8-inch height gives it a delicate but substantial feeling.

What you should consider: It takes only up to a 15-watt bulb, so your child won’t be reading by its light. The bulb isn’t included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

