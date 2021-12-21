Which crystal cat litters are best?

When choosing a litter type, there are a number of factors that are taken into consideration. The advantages of crystal cat litter include odor control, a high level of absorbency and the least amount of dust. Due to the clumping ability of Fresh Step Crystals Premium Clumping Cat Litter, it is the top choice for crystal cat litter on the market.

What to know before you buy a crystal cat litter

Health benefits connected to crystal cat litter

Using crystal litter can have some health benefits. With no dust, cat owners with asthma or dust allergies will be happy. In addition, bacteria and mold are less prone to grow in litter composed of crystals because the crystals do not stick together. Bacteria and mold are also less likely to grow in litter crystals because the crystals do not clump. Crystal cat litter is more eco-friendly since the crystals are naturally biodegradable and the crystals are said to be non-toxic.

Benefits of crystal cat litter compared to other types of cat litter

Compared to other types of litter, crystal cat litter tends to be neater and less messy. As for odor, crystal cat litter works well at absorbing and masking the undesirable odor of cat urine. Unlike many other litters, crystal litter only needs replacing about once every month. In addition, crystal litter is flushable.

Crystal cat litter disadvantages

Crystalline cat litter is usually made up of silica gel. A combination of water, oxygen and silica dioxide is used to create crystal cat litter. In addition, crystallized silica gel and sodium bentonite may be added to a crystal cat litter to make clumping litter. Some cat owners have reported coughing, urinary problems, constipation and diarrhea as a result of using litters containing sodium bentonite. Use of crystal cat litter should be discontinued immediately if a cat reacts poorly to the sodium bentonite in a crystal cat litter. A vet can determine the best type of litter for a cat that reacts badly to crystal cat litter.

What to look for in a quality crystal cat litter

Boxes of crystal cat litter for a self-cleaning litter box

In comparison with other cat litter, crystal litter and self-cleaning litter boxes claim to provide five times better odor control. Self-cleaning litter boxes are equipped with a covered trap that locks away solid waste and other odors. Manufacturers say that a crystal litter tray lasts up to 30 days for one cat.

Large crystal cat litter

Extra-large crystal cat litter particles will be less likely to catch in the cat’s fur between its pads. Manufacturers claim the extra-large crystals won’t irritate a cat or track across the floor. They also state that oversized crystals absorb a great deal of moisture. Large crystals are known for their ability to capture odors and liquids. This allows cat owners to delay longer between cleaning their litter boxes. In addition, some large crystal brands come with hydrolyzed herbs that entice cats to the litter box when they need to go.

Micro crystal cat litter

Micro crystals are much lighter than clay cat litters, so they’re easier to carry than a large bag of clay litter. In micro crystals, microscopic channels absorb urine that they come into contact with instantly and allow moisture to evaporate so that the crystals can keep absorbing smelly odors. As an added benefit, micro crystals also produce less dust compared to other types of cat litter.

How much you can expect to spend on crystal cat litter

Eight pounds of crystal cat litter, approximately a month’s supply, will typically cost between $15-$25 depending upon the brand.

Crystal cat litter FAQ

Is it possible a cat will reject crystal cat litter?

A. Crystal cat litter may be popular with humans, but the cat may disagree. Sometimes cats find the crystal particles irritating. The crystals eventually reach their limit of absorbency, and urine begins to pool in the box. A cat will avoid their litter box when this happens, so it is important not to let too much time pass between litter changes.

Can crystal and clay cat litter be mixed?

A. Clay and crystal litter are combined by some manufacturers to create clumping and absorbent litter. Keep in mind that this combination may not be right for all cats. Consider trying a small amount first to see whether it works for the cat.

What cat litter is best for kittens?

A. One key consideration when selecting a cat litter is the age of the cat. Clumping litter should be avoided for young cats and kittens. This is because clumping litter often gets stuck to the paws of a young cat. If litter becomes trapped in the paws of a cat, it may be ingested as they clean themselves, resulting in intestinal problems.

What are the best crystal cat litters to buy?

Top crystal cat litter

Fresh Step Crystals Premium Clumping Cat Litter

What you need to know: As a value-size bag of odor-controlling crystal cat litter, it claims to lock in odors up to five times longer.

What you’ll love: Unlike clay clumping litter, this clumping crystal cat litter lasts longer and has virtually no dust.

What you should consider: Due to the clumping, urine may stick to the bottom of the litter box.

Where to buy: Amazon and PetSmart

Top crystal cat litter for the money

PetSafe ScoopFree Cat Litter Crystal Tray Refills for ScoopFree Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Boxes

What you need to know: This disposable tray of crystal cat litter with a leak-proof plastic lining is convenient to clean with no scooping required.

What you’ll love: The crystals are low-tracking and 99% dust-free, which leads to less mess.

What you should consider: The self-cleaning litter box is pricy and sold separately.

Where to buy: Amazon and PetSmart

Worth checking out

Dr. Elsey’s Respiratory Relief Gel Cat Litter

What you need to know: Featuring a hypo-allergenic formula, this crystal cat litter contains no perfumes, deodorants or plant proteins.

What you’ll love: Due to being a natural crystal litter choice with low dust, this brand of silica gel litter helps control respiratory disease in cats.

What you should consider: The litter may stick to the cat’s feet because it is non-clumping.

Where to buy: Amazon and PetSmart

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Elizabeth Foley writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.