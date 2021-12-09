Which black bodycon dresses are best?

Every wardrobe needs a little black dress. For those who want a desirable and sophisticated cut, the black bodycon dress is the answer. It’s known for its tight fit that accommodates all body shapes. Pink Queen’s Women’s Turtleneck Long Sleeve Bodycon Midi Sheath Dress manages to be sexy and modest simultaneously. It’s perfect for days at the office and late nights at the bar.

What to know before you buy a black bodycon dress

Bodycon dresses have a classy, alluring style that can wow the room with the right shapewear and pair of heels. You’ll exude confidence in this little black dress, so much so that it may be hard for you to find another ego-boosting dress.

Bodycon

Bodycon dresses got their name because they are “body-conscious” in how they hug your body tightly. This dress is not for the faint of heart, especially since the fabric traces your silhouette and boldly displays your body shape. But if the body-positivity movement has taught us anything, it’s that anyone can wear a bodycon dress with pride; this dress works for all body types.

Styles

Although all bodycon dresses cling close to your body, they can have different styles and accents. Bodycon dresses have differing necklines like sweetheart, high neck, V-neck, square neck, off-shoulder or strapless. They also have varying lengths, from max to above-the-knee or even mini. And the sleeves can be short, half-length or long.

Shapewear

Everyone knows that darker colors are flattering, so a black bodycon dress should look great on almost anyone. But due to its form-fitting style, adding shapewear underneath can help you feel even more comfortable. It smooths your figure and encourages good posture. Full-body shapewear suits support your arms and legs as well as your mid to lower torso.

Heels

There is never a better time to wear heels than when you’re sporting a bodycon style. Heels elongate your form and draw attention to your curves, making them the perfect match with this type of dress. As a general rule, the higher the heel, the more of an hourglass shape your body will have.

What to look for in a quality black bodycon dress

Whether cocktail or clubwear style, a quality bodycon dress should use materials that won’t turn sheer. It should also stretch well with your body and shape. If you want a different take, look for ones with fun embellishments and accents.

Material

Every bodycon dress is part rayon, spandex or nylon. These flexible materials give your dress the proper stretch needed to fit your body. If a tight-fitting dress does not mention these materials, it may not mold in the same way a bodycon should.

Opacity

Avoid thin materials, especially since these tend to turn sheer as they stretch out. Bodycon dresses with thicker fabric or a ribbed design provide more coverage, stretch and durability. Luckily, darker dresses are less likely to be see-through, so you’ll have fewer issues with a black bodycon dress.

Details

While these dresses seem simple in structure, they can have plenty of unique characteristics. It’s easy to find something new and different, whether you want cutout panels, mesh inserts, leg slits, ruffles or chiffon layering. It’s always good to have a standard black bodycon dress in your wardrobe, but don’t be afraid to experiment with spunky styles.

How much you can expect to spend on a black bodycon dress

Classic bodycon dresses cost between $18-$40, depending on brand, materials and quality.

Black bodycon dress FAQ

Can people of any age wear a bodycon dress?

A. Bodycon dresses come in all kinds of styles, so they work well for people of all ages. Remember if you want to soften this edgy style, you can use accessories, shawls and coats to add some sophisticated touches.

Can you wear a bodycon dress to work?

A. This all depends on your work environment. Regardless, if you plan on wearing a black bodycon dress to the office, find one that’s knee-length or longer. And if you want to add a jacket or scarf, this will help make the outfit more work-appropriate.

What are the best black bodycon dresses to buy?

Top black bodycon dress

Pink Queen Women’s Turtleneck Long Sleeve Bodycon Midi Sheath Dress

What you need to know: This black midi bodycon dress has long sleeves and a classy cutout panel below the bust.

What you’ll love: It has 5% spandex, making it stretchy and comfortable. It shows off your curves with elegance and is perfect for date nights and evenings out on the town.

What you should consider: The cutout prevents you from wearing shapewear under this dress.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top black bodycon dress for the money

LCNBA Sexy Spaghetti Strap Tank Dress

What you need to know: If you want a cute black bodycon dress that’s perfect for summer, this short dress is a great fit. It features spaghetti straps and a high hemline.

What you’ll love: You can style this basic black bodycon dress with any pair of shoes, jacket and accessories. The fabric is not see-through and does not rise up when you’re moving around.

What you should consider: The dress is very short, and sizing may be a challenge for taller individuals.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Velius Women’s Sexy Spaghetti Strap Backless Lace Up Bodycon Party Dress

What you need to know: This satin black midi bodycon dress has a lace-up back, making it perfect for a night out.

What you’ll love: The satin material is stretchy, comfortable and durable. The adjustable lace-up back highlights your curves and allows you to get an even better fit.

What you should consider: Most users recommended wearing shapewear since this dress is tight and thin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

