What are the best Tatcha skin care products?

These days, many skin care brands opt for natural ingredients over chemicals and other harsh synthetic ingredients. But very few brands blend science and nature as well as Tatcha does.

Tatcha formulates all its products at the Tokyo-based Tatcha Institute. Scientists determine the best way to combine traditional Japanese botanicals with ingredients clinically proven to benefit the skin. Tatcha skin care loads its products with superfoods, amino acids and a proprietary blend of alpha-hydroxy acids from green tea, algae and twice-fermented rice.

If you’re interested in introducing some Tatcha products into your skin care routine, here are the brand’s best products for transforming your complexion with options for all skin types.

Best Tatcha skin care products

Top Tatcha cleansers

Tatcha The Rice Wash Skin-Softening Cleanser

This gentle cream cleanser effectively removes dirt, oil and other impurities without drying your skin. It contains hyaluronic acid to help hydrate and plump the skin. Additionally, Tatcha’s patented AHA blend will help brighten your complexion. The formula is vegan and cruelty-free.

Sold by Sephora and Kohl’s

Tatcha The Camellia Oil 2-in-1 Makeup Remover and Cleanser

If you wear makeup, this oil-based cleanser melts away waterproof cosmetics, dirt, oil and more while leaving your skin feeling soft and hydrated. It doesn’t contain mineral oil, so it rinses clean without any residue. It works well for all skin types too.

Sold by Kohl’s

Top Tatcha exfoliators

Tatcha The Texture Tonic AHA Liquid Exfoliating Treatment

This liquid exfoliant uses fruit AHAs to exfoliate the skin, leaving you with a brighter, smoother complexion. It also contains niacinamide to even out skin tone, soothe redness and tighten your skin. The wild rose and rosemary oil botanicals also help reduce excess oil and clear clogged pores. It’s an excellent option for oily and combination skin.

Sold by Sephora and Kohl’s

Tatcha The Rice Polish Foaming Enzyme Powder

If you prefer physical exfoliants, this water-activated formula works well for all skin types. The powder transforms into a creamy foam that gently exfoliates your skin without abrasive grains or particles. It also contains the Japanese indigo plant, which helps soothe irritated skin, so your complexion looks healthy and glowing.

Sold by Sephora and Kohl’s

Tatcha The Dewy Serum Resurfacing and Plumping Treatment

This exfoliating serum is a triple threat, using lactic acid to encourage cell turnover and hyaluronic acid and squalane to plump and hydrate the skin. It leaves you with smooth, dewy skin that looks even more radiant after a few weeks.

Sold by Sephora and Kohl’s

Top Tatcha serums and moisturizers

Tatcha Violet-C Brightening Serum 20% Vitamin C + 10% AHA

This lightweight serum is full of potent vitamin C to combat free-radical damage and brighten your skin. It also contains mild AHAs to gently remove dead skin cells, improve texture and even out tone. It absorbs quickly into the skin and is free of silicone, oil and fragrance, making it ideal for sensitive skin.

Sold by Sephora

Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream Plumping and Hydrating Moisturizer

This rich cream offers all the hydration that dry skin needs, including hyaluronic acid and a unique algae blend that retains moisture. It also contains antioxidant-rich Japanese purple rice to protect against environmental stressors. The included botanicals help hydrate and provide a healthy glow too.

Sold by Sephora and Kohl’s

Tatcha Gold Camellia Beauty Oil

This versatile oil can nourish your face, body and hair. It contains extra virgin Japanese camellia oil, which is rich in antioxidants and essential fatty acids that help lock in moisture. It absorbs quickly and doesn’t leave behind a greasy residue. The formula is suitable for all skin types.

Sold by Sephora

Tatcha The Silk Cream

Despite its light gel-cream formula, this moisturizer offers effective hydration for all skin types. It has liquid silk proteins that bind moisture to the skin and Akoya pearl extract to stimulate collagen production. It isn’t greasy or heavy, so it works well under makeup.

Sold by Sephora and Amazon

Tatcha Indigo Overnight Repair Serum in Cream Treatment

This two-in-one serum moisturizer helps fortify your skin’s protective barrier. It can calm irritation too, creating a healthy, glowing complexion. The hyaluronic acid and ceramides draw and bind moisture to the skin, while the Japanese indigo extract evens out skin tone and moisturizes. The formula is cruelty-free too.

Sold by Sephora and Amazon

Top Tatcha sunscreens

Tatcha The Silk Sunscreen Mineral Broad Spectrum SPF 50 PA++++ with Hyaluronic Acid and Niacinamide

This lightweight liquid sunscreen provides SPF 50 mineral sunscreen to keep you safe in the sun while hydrating and evening out your skin tone. It contains hyaluronic acid and niacinamide to lock in moisture and give your complexion a radiant finish. It also has silk extracts that help fortify your skin’s natural barrier and provides an excellent base for makeup application.

Sold by Sephora

Tatcha Silken Pore Perfecting Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 35 PA+++

With its silky matte finish, this weightless sunscreen is perfect for oily and combination skin. It contains Japanese wild rose extract to help create smooth-looking skin. The loquat leaf extract also delivers antioxidants to provide additional protection against environmental stressors, including the sun and pollution.

Sold by Sephora and Amazon

Top Tatcha treatment products

Tatcha Aburatorigami Japanese Blotting Papers

Use these convenient oil-blotting papers to banish shiny skin throughout the day. They’re made of abaca leaf paper, which naturally absorbs and removes excess oil from the skin without disturbing your makeup. The papers come in a compact envelope that can fit in nearly any pocket or bag.

Sold by Sephora and Amazon

Tatcha The Clarifying Clay Mask Exfoliating Pore Treatment

If you want smooth, clear skin, this clay mask is an excellent addition to your skin care routine. The clay helps absorb excess oil that can lead to breakouts, while the Japanese volcanic ash opens the pores to draw out other impurities. The formula is nonabrasive and doesn’t leave the skin feeling tight or dry either.

Sold by Sephora

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Blair writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.