HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Professional Fire Fighters Association endorsed Attorney General Josh Shapiro for Governor on Friday in Harrisburg.

The union represents over 7,000 career professional Fire Fighters, Emergency Medical Technicians, and Paramedics across Pennsylvania.

“I am humbled and honored to have the support of the Pennsylvania Professional Fire Fighters Association, and as Governor, I will always fight for the brave men and women who keep our communities safe,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro. “As Attorney General, I have always stood with Pennsylvania workers – fighting for good-paying, union jobs and standing up to attacks on their bargaining rights. I am immensely grateful for PPFFA’s enforcement, and I look forward to working together to continue fighting for them and the communities they serve.”

Dem Governor candidate ⁦@JoshShapiroPA⁩ on endorsement from unionized firefighters, “This is a big darn deal.” ⁦@abc27News⁩ pic.twitter.com/dg0vRREtph — Dennis Owens (@Owens_abc27) June 17, 2022

“As Professional Paid Firefighters we provide a critical public service that is instrumental to keeping our communities safe,” said Bob Brooks, President of the Pennsylvania Professional Fire Fighters Association. “We are neighbors, little league coaches, and valued members of our communities – and Josh Shapiro and Austin Davis know our worth to this Commonwealth. We proudly endorse their ticket because they are one of us. Josh and Austin are our brothers, and we will be with them in this campaign and on this journey.”

Shapiro will face Republican nominee State Senator Doug Mastriano in the November general election.