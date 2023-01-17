HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Josh Shapiro will be sworn in as Pennsylvania’s 48th governor on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 12 p.m.

The inauguration ceremony will be livestreamed in its entirety starting at 12 p.m.

The ceremony will include three bibes for the swearing-in process: one a personal family bible that Governor-elect Shapiro has used for every public office swearing-in since 2005; a Hebrew bible provided by the Tree of Life Synagogue; and a bible provided by the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History carried by Herman Hershman, a Philadelphian and a Corporal Technician 5th Grade in World War II, who earned a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart after landing with the First Division on Omaha Beach on D-Day.

Additionally, the ceremony will feature an invocation led by local interfaith leaders who will deliver a joint prayer over the governor and the Commonwealth.

The inaugural ceremony will include performances from:

The Lincoln University Choir, Lincoln University was founded in 1854, is located in Chester County, and is the nation’s first degree-granting HBCU.

​​The Pennsylvania State Police Honor Guard, the Commonwealth’s chief law enforcement officers, will perform the presentation of colors.

The African Episcopal Church of St. Thomas Choir, from the Historic African Episcopal Church of Philadelphia, ​​currently consists of 60 singers, ministers, and musicians. The choir’s membership represents more than 10 different area churches.

The Pittsburgh Youth Chorus serves the Western Pennsylvania region through exceptional choral music education and artistry, with a focus on personal development, community engagement, travel, and cultural exchange.

The Hazleton Area High School Marching Cougars, a local high school marching band from Northeastern Pennsylvania and the Cavalcade of Bands American A Champions

Roland Scarinci, a World War II veteran and Philadelphia native, will be leading the Pledge of Allegiance. Roland will celebrate his 100th birthday on February 18, 2023

Shapiro also announced a list of guests invited to attend Tuesday’s ceremony in Harrisburg:

See below for a full list of Governor-Elect Shapiro’s special guests:

, a former Philadelphia police officer and a lifelong Republican who voted for Governor-Elect Shapiro. Stephanie Mack and Brittany Sisca, the wives of Pennsylvania State Trooper Martin Mack and Trooper Branden Sisca, who were killed in the line of duty last March.

Shapiro, a Democrat who was elected to two terms as attorney general, became the first Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate to receive 3 million votes during the November election.

Shapiro received 56.49% of the vote to Republican State Sen. Doug Mastriano‘s 41.71%. Libertarian Matthew Hackenburg received 0.96%, Green Party candidate Christina PK Diguilio received 0.46%, and Keystone Party candidate Joseph Soloski received 0.38%.

Shapiro ran unopposed during the May primary, focusing much of his attention early on the Donald Trump-endorsed candidate Mastriano.

The winner of the last six governor’s races has won by more than 200,000 votes. Only seven Pennsylvania governor’s races since 1900 have come within 100,000 votes, the last time being in 1986.

Until Shapiro’s election to replace two-term Gov. Tom Wolf, Democrats had not held the Governor’s Residence for three consecutive terms since 1848. There had not been back-to-back Democrat governors in Pennsylvania since 1955-63.

Once sworn in, the 49-year-old Shapiro will be the youngest governor of Pennsylvania since Mark Schweiker, 48, in 2001. Because Schweiker was promoted following Tom Ridge’s resignation, Shapiro will be the youngest elected governor in Pennsylvania since Dick Thornburgh in 1978.

During his campaign, Shapiro has highlighted his positions on abortion rights, education, criminal justice, voting rights, and healthcare.

Shapiro says that he will support and defend Pennsylvania’s abortion laws up to 23 weeks into pregnancy with consultation from a physician, and after 24 weeks if a woman’s life or health is at risk.

Shapiro’s hand-picked Lt. Gov. Austin Davis was also sworn in on Tuesday, making him Pennsylvania’s first African-American lieutenant governor. State Senate Pro Tempore Kim Ward served as acting lieutenant governor for approximately two weeks between Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s resignation to serve in the U.S. Senate and Davis’ swearing-in.

Davis will be sworn in during a session of the State Senate beginning at 10 a.m.

Before his time as the attorney general for Pennsylvania, Shapiro was the chairman of the Board of Commissioners in Montgomery County.