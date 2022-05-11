PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Jake Corman is dropping out of the Republican race for Governor of Pennsylvania for a second time, sources tell WHTM and WTAJ.

Sources tell abc27’s Dennis Owens that Corman will formally endorse Lou Barletta in the May 17 primary.

The news comes amid reports of Republican leaders pushing gubernatorial candidates polling in the single digits to drop out with controversial State Senator Doug Mastriano holding a double-digit lead with less than a week until election day.

Owens spoke with Mastriano on Wednesday morning about the reported efforts to diminish his candidacy.

“It helps us,” said Mastriano. “In the end, it confirms so many people’s suspicions that there is a political establishment that tries to pick winners and losers. Sadly in the Republican establishment, they tend to pick losers.”

On April 12 Corman had filed to withdraw from the race after poll numbers showed him with single-digit support. Hours later after speaking with former President Donald Trump, Corman filed a petition to withdraw his previous court filing to remain in the race.

“Two developments today have led me to decide to remain in the race for governor: President Trump’s statement on the race and my conversation directly with the president. He encouraged me to keep fighting, and that’s what I’m going to do – keep fighting for the people of Pennsylvania.”

Despite remaining in the race, poll numbers for Pennslyvania’s State Senate Pro Tempore have not moved in over a month.

Corman, a Bellefonte resident, received 4% support in a WHTM/Emerson College Polling/The Hill Pennsylvania primary poll released in April.

In a Franklin & Marshall College Poll released in early May, Corman was not among the top four candidates. Leading the poll was State Senator Doug Mastriano with 20%, followed by Bill McSwain at 12% and Lou Barletta with 11%. Dave White rounded out the top four with 8% and 34% were undecided.

The poll did not release the total results for the other four candidates in the Pennsylvania Governor race, which include Corman, Nche Zama, Joe Gale, and Charlie Gerow.

Corman had hired former Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway as an advisor to his campaign.

Pennsylvania’s primary election is on May 17.