(WHTM) — Democrat Josh Shapiro’s favorability rating is 16 points higher than his Republican opponent Doug Mastriano one week from the midterm election, according to a New York Times/Siena College poll.

The poll, which did not ask voters who they’d vote for in the governor’s race, found Shapiro with a 30% “very favorable” and 21% “somewhat favorable” rating. Mastriano’s “very favorable” rating was 17% and his “somewhat favorable” was 16%.

Mastriano’s net unfavorable rating finished at 49% with 40% being “very unfavorable” of the Republican nominee. Shapiro’s net unfavorable was 33% with a 50% net favorable.

Forty-three percent of female voters, 52% of African Americans, 52% of those with a college degree, and 45% of voters over 65 found Mastriano “very unfavorable” in the poll.

Mastriano’s largest group of supporters were among voters 45-64 with a 42% net favorable, however, that was still 2% lower than his net unfavorable. The only group of likely voters with a higher net favorable rating for Mastriano was registered Republicans (58%), those who voted for Donald Trump in 2020 (66%), and those who disapprove of President Joe Biden (56%).

Shapiro was considered favorable in all of his demographics except among Republicans and Trump voters. Non-white voters had a 1% higher net unfavorable rating for Shapiro than his net favorable rating.

The poll found that 50% of voters cited an economic issue as their top priority when voting. President Biden’s net approval rating was 42% with a 54% net disapproval.

More than half of the voters surveyed (55%) would vote for a candidate who thinks abortion should be always or mostly legal.

The New York Times/Siena College poll of 620 likely voters in Pennsylvania was conducted in English and Spanish on cellular and landline telephones on Oct. 24-26, 2022. The margin of sampling error is +/- 4.4 percentage points. The margin of error accounts for the survey’s design effect, a measure of the loss of statistical power due to survey design and weighting. The design effect is 1.3. Overall, 65% of respondents were reached on a cellular telephone, and less than half a percent of all interviews were conducted in Spanish.