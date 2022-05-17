(WHTM) – Pennsylvania State House Representative Austin Davis has won the Democratic Party nomination for Lt. Governor, according to the Associated Press.

Davis faced a small field of competitors, including State Representative Brian Sims in the May 17 primary. With 36% of the vote in Davis has 67% of the vote.

Endorsed by Pennsylvania’s Attorney General and now the nominated Democratic governor candidate Josh Shapiro, the Pittsburgh-area state lawmaker Davis would be the state’s first Black lieutenant governor if elected in November.

Shapiro was unopposed in his Democratic governor race and will face Doug Mastriano in the general election, according to the AP.

Davis is in his third term in the state House of Representatives and he holds many connections to Allegheny County’s party leaders.

As outlined by his campaign website, Davis serves as chair of the Allegheny County House Democratic Delegation and vice-chair of the House Democratic Policy Committee, as well as serving on the House Appropriations Committee, House Consumer Affairs Committee, House Insurance Committee, and House Transportation Committee.

Davis is also a member of the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus, Climate Caucus, and PA SAFE Caucus.