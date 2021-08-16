Sports unites us: Suns fan donates to Feeding America after experiencing Milwaukee’s hospitality

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WFRV) – A Phoenix Suns fan who attended Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Milwaukee was so blown away by the kindness he experienced that he decided to donate to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

According to a tweet from Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Adam Richardson (a Suns fan) flew from Richmond, Virginia to attend Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Richardson was so impressed and touched by ‘the kindness and hospitality’ of the people of Milwaukee that he decided to make a donation.

Hey Milwaukee! Thanks for being so awesome to our visitors. This @Suns fan sent in a very generous donation to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin as a way to show his appreciation. #MKEPride #VisitMKE @BucksCommunity @Bucks pic.twitter.com/mXkfuSqmh1 — Feeding America E WI (@FeedAmericaWI) July 22, 2021

Richardson made a donation to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin in the honor of the people of Milwaukee.

The Bucks ended up beating the Suns in six games for their first NBA title in 50 years.

There was no information on the exact amount that was donated.