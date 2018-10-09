Skip to content
WKBN
New Castle
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
27 Investigates
JobsNOW
Elections
Mr Food
Top Stories
Youngstown man sentenced for death of woman found in SUV
Top Stories
OVI checkpoint planned for Mahoning County
Top Stories
Prosecutors say deal in works for former Youngstown police chief’s son in shooting charges
Wind and waves prompt warning on Lake Michigan
Family: Baby cut from slain Chicago woman’s womb has died
Man shot in stomach on Youngstown’s west side
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Closings and Delays
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Big Race – Indy
Live Stream
Report It!
Community
Academic Excellence
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
Heroin Crisis
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Fox Sports App
Contests
Marketplace
Health Chats
Business Brief
Tee to Green
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
Obituaries
Search
Search
Search
Ohio elections
WATCH: DeWine, Husted thank Ohio voters for victory in governor’s race
Molly Johnson elected to replace Mahoning Co. judge facing charges
Manning takes victory for state rep. of Ohio’s 59th District in slim margin
Republican Mike DeWine elected next governor of Ohio, according to projections
Youngstown drinking water bill voted down once again
More Ohio elections Headlines
Local business owner Michael Rulli grabs Ohio State Senate seat
Frank Fuda reelected as Trumbull County commissioner
Bill Johnson takes victory for Ohio’s 6th Congressional District
Ohio voters reject State Issue 1, which would reduce prison time for drug offenses
WATCH: Renacci concedes, ‘I am still very proud to stand with this president’
Tim Ryan secures spot as representative for Ohio’s 13th District, AP calls
Residents vote against West Branch school income tax proposal
Before you vote: Where to go and what’s on the ballot
Community members ask state congressional candidates questions at forum in Youngstown
Election November 2018: Frank LaRose