Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
27 Investigates
Crime
Coronavirus
JobsNOW
Mr Food
Top Stories
Bond set for suspects in Youngstown murder case involving body found in burning SUV
Top Stories
Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: Over 1,500 new cases reported
Video
Top Stories
Wolf administration awards nearly $19 million for homelessness assistance and prevention
LIVE: Tracking severe weather in the Valley
Live
Comet streaking past Earth, providing spectacular show
Pa. health officials say younger groups showing ‘significant increases’ in COVID-19 cases; over 1K new cases reported Friday
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather For Kids
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Live Stream
Watch WKBN News
Watch CBSN Live
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
MyValleyPros
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
MyValleyCars
Obituaries
Jobs
Community
July 4 fireworks and events
Summer Events
Academic Excellence
Local online religious services
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Advertise with us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Newsletters
TV Schedule
Contests
Closed Captioning
Do Not Sell My Personal information
Search
Search
Search
Closings and delays
Closings and delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.
Ohio 6th District PPP Loans
Sorry, but your browser does not support frames.
Trending on WKBN.com
Weather
LIVE: Tracking severe weather in the Valley
Live
More counties added to ‘red level’ in Ohio, mask mandates go into effect Friday
Report: 6-year-old grabs crack pipe, runs around parking lot during Warren arrest
Suspect accused of dropping off dead man at entrance of St. Elizabeth Health Center