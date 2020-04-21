When will Lynn Bowden be drafted? NFL Draft expert Dane Brugler weighs in

Watch the video to hear Dane Brugler analyze Lynn Bowden's game and when he will be selected

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Harding graduate Lynn Bowden is eagerly awaiting the NFL Draft which begins on Thursday night.

Watch the video to hear Dane Brugler, NFL Draft analyst for The Athletic, analyze Bowden’s game and when he will be selected.

Bowden has spoken to 31 of the 32 teams in the National Football League.

In the college ranks at Kentucky, Bowden played quarterback and wide receiver, and was also one of the best returners in the country. He won the Paul Hornung Award which is presented to the most versatile player in college football.