Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Closings and delays
There are currently 25 active closings. Click for more details.

When will Lynn Bowden be drafted? NFL Draft expert Dane Brugler weighs in

NFL Draft

Watch the video to hear Dane Brugler analyze Lynn Bowden's game and when he will be selected

by:

Posted: / Updated:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Harding graduate Lynn Bowden is eagerly awaiting the NFL Draft which begins on Thursday night.

Watch the video to hear Dane Brugler, NFL Draft analyst for The Athletic, analyze Bowden’s game and when he will be selected.

Bowden has spoken to 31 of the 32 teams in the National Football League.

In the college ranks at Kentucky, Bowden played quarterback and wide receiver, and was also one of the best returners in the country. He won the Paul Hornung Award which is presented to the most versatile player in college football.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com