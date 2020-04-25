Vegas baby! Youngstown native Lynn Bowden headed to the NFL

Bowden was First Team All-American at Kentucky and led the SEC in rushing this past season

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown native Lynn Bowden is headed to the NFL.

The Warren Harding grad was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders with the 80th overall pick in Round Three of the 2020 NFL Draft Friday night.

Bowden was a First-Team All-American at Kentucky and won the 2019 Paul Hornung Award, which goes to college football’s most versatile player.

As a quarterback, Bowden led the SEC in rushing this past season with 1,468 yards.

Bowden played a key role in each of the Wildcats’ past two bowl victories. In the 2019 Citrus Bowl, he returned a first-quarter punt 58 yards to give Kentucky a 10-0 lead on Penn State. The Wildcats won, 27-24. Bowden caught five passes for 84 yards. On New Year’s Eve, he was named the Belk Bowl’s MVP after leading Kentucky back to a 37-34 win over Virginia Tech. Bowden accounted for three touchdowns (two rushing/one passing) while rushing for 233 yards.

He remains the only four-time member of our WKBN Big 22 and was twice named our Ohio Player of the Year.

Bowden finished his high school career with 7,387 yards rushing and 91 touchdowns on the ground, both of which rank among the Top 10 in Ohio high school football history.

COLLEGE STATS AT KENTUCKY

2019 (JR) – 403 yards passing (3 TDs) / 1,468 yards rushing (13 TDs) / 348 yards receiving (TD)

2018 (SO) – 745 yards receiving (5 TDs) / 2 punt return TDs

2017 (FR) – 210 yards receiving