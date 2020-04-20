Valley native Lynn Bowden set to live out NFL Dream

Lynn Bowden is gearing up for the 2020 NFL Draft, which begins on Thursday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Harding graduate and former Kentucky standout Lynn Bowden is set to live out a lifelong dream.

Bowden is gearing up for the 2020 NFL Draft, which begins on Thursday.

He recently joined WKBN Sports Team 27’s Chad Krispinsky to talk about his journey to the professional football ranks. Watch the video above to hear his complete interview as draft day approaches.

Bowden remains the only four-time member of the WKBN Big 22 and was twice named our Ohio Player of the Year.

He was named the recipient of the 2019 Paul Hornung Award, which honors the most versatile player in major college football.