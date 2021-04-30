These bars were cited on first night of NFL Draft in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Two downtown bars were cited for reported COVID-19 violations on the first night of the NFL Draft in Cleveland, the FOX 8 I-Team learned early Friday morning.

The following businesses were issued citations for Ohio Department of Health violations Thursday night, officials said:

The Ivy on West 6th Street: A violation notice was issued for improper conduct/disorderly activity;

Dive Bar on West 6th Street: A violation notice was issued for improper conduct/disorderly activity.