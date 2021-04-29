Steelers upgrade running back position with first-round selection

National Team running back Najee Harris of Alabama (22) walks to the sideline during the National team practice for the NCAA college Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Last season, Najee Harris rushed for 1,466 yards and scored 26 touchdowns for the Crimson Tide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have selected Najee Harris with the 24th-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

With 57 career touchdowns, Harris is the Crimson Tide’s all-time leader for total touchdowns in a career. Over four seasons at Alabama, Harris recorded 3,843 career rushing yards and 46 rushing touchdowns.

On Day 2 of the draft, the Steelers have two picks, one in the second round (55th overall) and one in the third round (87th overall).