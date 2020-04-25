Steelers finish draft by beefing up defensive line

Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard (16) is sacked by Nebraska defensive tackle Carlos Davis, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Carlos Davis with their 7th round pick on Saturday

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have selected defensive tackle Carlos Davis with their 7th round pick (232 overall) Saturday afternoon.

It was the final pick of the draft for the Steelers.

As a senior, Davis racked up 32 tackles and four sacks for the Cornhuskers.

For his career, Davis tallied 125 tackles and 9.5 sacks.

He started all but one game his senior season at Nebraska.

Below is the complete 2020 Draft for the Pittsburgh Steelers.