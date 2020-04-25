Breaking News
Steelers finish draft by beefing up defensive line

NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Carlos Davis with their 7th round pick on Saturday

Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard (16) is sacked by Nebraska defensive tackle Carlos Davis, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Iowa City, Iowa.

Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard (16) is sacked by Nebraska defensive tackle Carlos Davis, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have selected defensive tackle Carlos Davis with their 7th round pick (232 overall) Saturday afternoon.

It was the final pick of the draft for the Steelers.

As a senior, Davis racked up 32 tackles and four sacks for the Cornhuskers.

For his career, Davis tallied 125 tackles and 9.5 sacks.

He started all but one game his senior season at Nebraska.

Below is the complete 2020 Draft for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

  • 2nd Round: Chase Claypool, Notre Dame (WR)
  • 3rd Round: Alex Highsmith, Charlotte (OLB)
  • 4th Round: Anthony McFarland Jr., Maryland (RB)
    Kevin Dotson, Louisiana (OG)
  • 6th Round: Antoine Brooks Jr., Maryland (S)
  • 7th Round: Carlos Davis, Nebraska (DT)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

