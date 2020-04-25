Breaking News
Steelers bolster defense with 3rd round pick

NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers have selected Alex Highsmith with the 102nd pick in the 2020 NFL Draft

Credit: AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have selected Charlotte linebacker Alex Highsmith with the 102nd pick (third round) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Earlier in the night, the Steelers selected WR Chase Claypool with their second round pick.

In his senior year, Highsmith racked up 15 sacks, third most in the FBS.

He was originally a walk-on before earning a scholarship with Charlotte.

Highsmith set a school-record in 2018 with 17.5 tackles for a loss.

Pittsburgh has four picks Saturday in rounds 4-7.

