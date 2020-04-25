Steelers add secondary depth with Big Ten safety

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) - The Cleveland Browns selected former Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones in the sixth round (187th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

It was Cleveland's seventh and final pick, barring any trades.

Peoples-Jones was an All-Big Ten talent for the Wolverines as an all-purpose threat. He struggled with an injury early in his junior year but eventually started nine of 11 games played. Peoples-Jones totaled 438 yards receiving, along with six touchdowns during his final season in Ann Arbor.

Here's a look at all seven Browns picks in the 2020 NFL Draft.