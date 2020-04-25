Breaking News
Steelers add secondary depth with Big Ten safety

NFL Draft

Maryland safety Antoine Brooks Jr. recorded a team-high 87 tackles with five pass breakups this past season

Antoine Brooks Jr.

Maryland’s Antoine Brooks Jr. during an NCAA football game against Syracuse on Saturday, Sept 7, 2019 in College Park, MD. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

PITTSBURGH, PA (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers selected former Maryland safety Antoine Brooks Jr. in the sixth round (198th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft Saturday.

Brooks is a versatile athlete that played linebacker in six games his true freshman season before moving to defensive back.

His game blossomed during his final two seasons with the Terrapins. As a junior, Brooks was a second-team all-conference selection with 68 tackles and a team-high 9.5 for loss. He improved on those numbers as a senior with a team-high 87 tackles, 8.5 for loss, along with one interception and five pass breakups in 12 starts.

