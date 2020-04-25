‘Show them who the first pick should have been’: Lynn Bowden reacts to being drafted in the NFL

Lynn Bowden talks about being drafted Friday night in the NFL Draft to the Las Vegas Raiders

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley native and Warren Harding graduate Lynn Bowden was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders in the third round of the NFL Draft on Friday.

Bowden won the 2019 Paul Hornung Award, which goes to college football’s most versatile player. He was a First-Team All-American selection.

Bowden played a key role in each of the Wildcats’ past two bowl victories. In the 2019 Citrus Bowl, he returned a first-quarter punt 58 yards to give Kentucky a 10-0 lead on Penn State. The Wildcats won, 27-24. Bowden caught five passes for 84 yards.

On New Year’s Eve, he was named the Belk Bowl’s MVP after leading Kentucky back to a 37-34 win over Virginia Tech. Bowden accounted for three touchdowns (two rushing/one passing) while rushing for 233 yards.

In high school, Bowden ran for over 1,400 yards each year (freshman/sophomore at Liberty; junior/senior at Harding). He set the single-season rushing mark at Harding in 2016 (2,277) and the career record (4,178).