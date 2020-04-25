Ravens take another Buckeye: LB Harrison heading to Baltimore

Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison plays against Michigan in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens with the 98th overall pick, late in the third round of Friday’s 2020 NFL Draft.

Harrison joins former Buckeye teammate J.K. Dobbins, who was taken in the second round.

Harrison is a Central Ohio native, who made an instant impact with the Buckeyes, playing in 12 games as a reserve his true freshman season.

Since then, he blossomed into one of the best tacklers in the Big Ten with 75 tackles this past season, along with 4.5 sacks in 14 starts. For his efforts, Harrison was named first-team All-Big Ten and third-team AP All-American.