Ravens pick Ohio State RB Dobbins in 2nd round; now 4th Buckeye selected

Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins runs for a 33-yard touchdown against Michigan in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

COLUMBUS (WKBN) – Former Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens (55th overall) Friday in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

At Ohio State, Dobbins went down as one of the most productive running backs in school history before declaring for the NFL Draft in December following his junior season.

The first-team All Big Ten performer became the Buckeyes’ first 2,000-yard rusher in a single season in 2019. He was also among the nation’s leaders with 21 rushing touchdowns and has proven to be a capable contributor in the passing game.

Dobbins topped the 1,000-yard rushing mark in each of his three seasons with the Buckeyes.

The OSU standout finished sixth in the voting for the 2019 Heisman Trophy.

Dobbins is the first Buckeye selected in the second round, following three first-round picks on Thursday with DE Chase Young to the Redskins, CB Jeff Okudah to Detroit, and CB Damon Arnette to the Las Vegas Raiders.