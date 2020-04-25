Ragin’ Cajun to the ‘Burgh; Steelers draft guard Dotson in 4th

FILE – In this Sept. 7, 2019, file photo, Louisiana Lafayette offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (75) plays during an NCAA college football game against Liberty, in Lafayette, La. Dotson was selected to The Associated Press All-America team, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman, File)

PITTSBURGH, Pa (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers selected former Louisiana-Lafayette offensive lineman Kevin Dotson in the fourth round (135th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft Saturday.



Dotson becomes the first player selected in this year’s draft that did not attend the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

He’s a second-generation Ragin’ Cajun, following in his father Kelcy’s footsteps at Louisiana. Two of Dotson’s uncles, Alvin and Dennis McKinley, also played in the NFL.



Dotson started at right guard since his freshman season at Louisiana. In 2019, he helped the Cajuns to an 11-3 record and was named first-team Associated Press All-American as well as first-team All-SBC for his efforts in 14 starts.



