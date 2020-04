Maryland running back Anthony McFarland Jr. (5) runs against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

When healthy, Anthony McFarland Jr. proved to be an efficient runner at Maryland, with an impressive 5.4 yards per carry in 2019

PITTSBURGH, Pa (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted former Maryland running back Anthony McFarland Jr. in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft Saturday.



The redshirt sophomore has struggled with injuries, but finally healthy, he burst onto the scene the past two years with the Terrapins.

He started seven of 11 games played in 2019 with eight touchdowns and an impressive 5.4 yards per carry. McFarland Jr. battled through a high-ankle sprain which ultimately limited his numbers.