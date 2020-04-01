Patriots get 4 compensatory draft picks, two in third round

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – OCTOBER 10: A detailed view of the helmets of New England Patriots prior to the game against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium on October 10, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — The New England Patriots will have the maximum four compensatory picks in next month’s NFL draft. That’s including two in the third round, which is the highest possible round for such selections. New England also receives two spots in the sixth round.

Denver, Houston, Minnesota, the New York Giants, Philadelphia and Seattle each get three picks, while Baltimore and Miami each will have two. Receiving one apiece are Chicago, Dallas, the Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay and Washington for a total of 32 selections.

The other 17 NFL teams will not receive such picks.