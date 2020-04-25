OSU’s Jackson to Lions; 2nd Buckeye lineman taken in 3rd round

Ohio State offensive lineman Jonah Jackson plays against Michigan in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Jonah Jackson played just one season at Ohio State after transferring from Rutgers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Ohio State offensive guard Jonah Jackson was selected by the Detroit Lions with the 75th overall pick in Friday’s 2020 NFL Draft.

Jackson becomes the 11th pick off the board in the third round and is joined by former Buckeye teammate DaVon Hamilton, who was drafted by the Jaguars just two picks earlier.

Jackson transferred to Ohio State after four years at Rutgers.

He won the left guard job, where he went on to earn first-team All Big Ten honors.

Jackson is versatile enough to play right away and could make the move to center.