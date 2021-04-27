Ohio State Buckeyes to watch in the 2021 NFL Draft

It appears quarterback Justin Fields will be the only Buckeye selected in the first round

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio State has a history of producing high draft picks and the 2021 NFL Draft will be no exception.

Last year, OSU had players go No. 2 and No. 3 overall with defensive end Chase Young and cornerback Jeff Okudah. But this time, it appears quarterback Justin Fields will be the only Buckeye selected in the first round.

Here are other Buckeyes to watch in the draft:

Linebacker Baron Browning

Baron Browning checks all the boxes physically. He’s a talented player with the ability to make dynamic plays. But he’s been inconsistent and his instincts need work.

Linebacker Baron Browning at Ohio State Pro Day at Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus, Ohio Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Photo by Cory Wonderly/Ohio State Football)

Running back Trey Sermon

This Oklahoma transfer is a powerful runner, who’s hard to tackle. Trey Sermon is versatile, picking up blocks and catching passes when his QB needs help.

Ohio State running back Trey Sermon runs through a drill during an NFL Pro Day at Ohio State University Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai

The word explosive gets thrown Tommy Togiai’s way a lot. He plays with tenacity and he’s improved his technique. He is considered undersized for the position, despite his notably muscular arms.

Ohio State defensive tackle Tommy Togiai runs through a drill during an NFL Pro Day at Ohio State University Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Cornerback Shaun Wade

Ohio State churns out pro-ready cornerbacks and Shaun Wade was supposed to be the next in line. He was coming off a hot season but struggled this past year. His draft stock has tumbled as teams don’t know which version of Wade they’ll get. He did not participate in Ohio State’s Pro Day.

Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade (24) is shown during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Clemson in Glendale, Ariz., in this Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

Offensive guard Wyatt Davis

Wyatt Davis gets points for size, hands and consistency. He’s also credited for his leadership skills. Davis has the potential to start as a rookie.

Offensive lineman Wyatt Davis at Ohio State Pro Day at Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus, Ohio Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Photo by Cory Wonderly/Ohio State Football)

The Buckeyes had 15 players participate in their Pro Day, including linebacker Tuf Borland, punter Drue Chrisman, defensive end Jonathan Cooper, tight end Luke Farrell, kicker Blake Haubeil, tight end Jake Hausmann, linebacker Justin Hilliard and linebacker Pete Werner.