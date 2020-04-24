Ohio native and former Buckeye taken with first pick in NFL Draft

FILE – In this Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, file photo, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) scrambles as he looks for a receiver in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southeastern Louisiana in Baton Rouge, La. Burrow says he’s not entirely happy with how he’s played, but he suspects the sixth-ranked Tigers’ passing game is on the cusp of considerable improvement. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cincinnati Bengals made it official Thursday night, selecting Ohio native Joe Burrow as the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The former Ohio State quarterback will wear #9 with Cincinnati this fall, the same number he wore at LSU.

Burrow was named Ohio’s Mr. Football back in 2014. He threw for over 11,000 yards, rushed for over 2,000 yards and accounted for 179 total touchdowns during his career at Athens High School in Ohio.

Burrow started his college career at Ohio State and spent his first two years as a backup quarterback in Columbus before transferring to LSU in 2018. He graduated from Ohio State University in just three years.

This past season at LSU, he threw for 5,671 yards, an FBS record 60 touchdowns, and won the 2019 Heisman trophy. Burrow helped lead the Tigers to a perfect 15-0 season and the 2019 National Championship.