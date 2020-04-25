New Castle’s Geno Stone drafted by Ravens in 7th round

Stone has played 3 season at Iowa, and was named Second Team All-Big Ten this past season

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – New Castle native Geno Stone is headed to the NFL.

The University of Iowa junior was selected by the Baltimore Ravens with the 219th overall pick in Round 7 of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Stone will play safety for the Ravens, who finished last season 14-2 and AFC North Champions.

Stone was a Second-Team All-Big Ten recipient this past season (70 tackles, 3 FF, 1 INT) competing in all 13 games for the Hawkeyes from his strong safety position. Geno was a part of three winning seasons at Iowa as well as three bowl victories.

At New Castle, he earned First-Team All-State honors as a senior in 2016. The Red Hurricanes advanced to the WPIAL Quad A championship game against Thomas Jefferson. He set the New Castle single-season record for most interceptions (10).

Stone finished his senior year with 1,447 yards passing (17 TDs), 688 yards rushing (14 TDs), along with 96 tackles and 10 interceptions on defense.

