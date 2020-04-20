Lynn Bowden ready to hear his name called in the NFL Draft

Valley native Lynn Bowden is gearing up to hear his name called in the 2020 NFL Draft

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In 2013, Lynn Bowden burst onto the scene and more than made his mark in the Valley high school football ranks. His elite talent made it abundantly clear that playing on Sundays could be in the cards.

And his production grew. He finished as a finalist for Ohio Mr. Football his senior year. He was also a two-time WKBN Big 22 Player of the Year.

“At the end of the day, win, lose or draw, it was just a blessing,” Bowden said. “You guys were always there from the jump and throughout my whole career, and going forward still.”

It was then on to the college ranks at Kentucky, where Bowden did it all. He played wide receiver, quarterback and also excelled in the return game. He capped off his college career by winning the Paul Hornung Award, which is given to the most versatile player in all of college football.

But thanks to COVID-19, his pro day was canceled, eliminating a chance to workout in front of NFL scouts. But he encourages front office members from NFL teams to take a look at his film from college.

“I can go play defense, offense, special teams. I probably could go coach if I put the time into it,” Bowden joked.

Bowden has spoken with 31 of the 32 teams in the NFL. He fields two to three phone calls a day from each organization, spending time working out at the local high school field as draft day approaches.

“I’m just really, really ready to hear my name called,” Bowden admitted. “I’m excited. I’m probably gonna be a little emotional. It’s a grown man’s business and I know what I got myself into. I’m ready for it. I was a young kid, just hoping for a dream. I kept faith and now I’m here.”

The NFL Draft begins on Thursday and runs through Saturday.