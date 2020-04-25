Jaguars nab Ohio State DT DaVon Hamilton in third round

Ohio State defensive lineman Davon Hamilton, right, sacks Maryland quarterback Josh Jackson during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Hamilton is a central Ohio native named third-team All Big Ten as a senior with 28 tackles and six sacks in 14 starts

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Another Buckeye is off the board.

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected former Ohio State defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton (73rd overall) in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft Friday.

Hamilton is a central Ohio product with outstanding upside as a run defender but started just one full season with the Buckeyes.

Still, he’s a big, powerful presence at 6’4″, 327 lbs and will make a solid interior lineman team in Jacksonville.

Hamilton was named third-team All-Big Ten as a senior with 28 tackles and six sacks in 14 starts.

The family tradition will continue in Columbus as his younger brother, Ty, recently committed to Ohio State as a Class of 2020 recruit.