Heading home: Redskins select Ohio State’s Chase Young #2 overall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio State defensive end Chase Young was selected by the Washington Redskins with the number two overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Young is a native of the Washington, D.C. area and heads home to begin his professional career.

In his junior campaign with the Buckeyes, Young piled up 46 tackles. He also amassed 16 1/2 sacks, which was the most in the country. His 21 tackles-for-loss ranked fourth in the nation.

The Buckeye standout picked up multiple prestigious postseason awards. He was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy and also won the Chuck Bednarik Award as the nation’s top defensive player.

In addition, he won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, which honors the nation’s top defensive player and the Ted Hendricks, which honors the nation’s best defensive end.