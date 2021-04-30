Get to know Greg Newsome II: 10 interesting facts about Browns’ first-round draft pick

An image of Northwestern cornerback Greg Newsome II, right, is displayed onstage after he was chosen by the Cleveland Browns with the 26th pick in the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Cleveland selected Newsome with the 26th overall pick in Round One

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – With the 26th overall pick in Round One of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns selected Northwestern defensive back Greg Newsome II.

Here are 10 interesting facts we found out about Cleveland’s new corner:

1.) YOUNG GUN

At just 20 years old, Newsome is the third-youngest player selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

2.) ACADEMY KID

During his senior year of high school, Newsome transferred to IMG Academy in Florida, which is considered one of the top high school football programs in the country.

3.) STUDENT OF THE GAME

Newsome graduated high school early and will graduate from Northwestern in just 3.5 years.

4.) THE UNICORN

Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald referred to Newsome as a “unicorn” because of the rare combination of attributes he brings to a team. That includes his physical tools, high character and competitiveness in practice and games.

5.) LOCK DOWN CORNER

Newsome allowed just 0.44 yards per coverage snap in 2020, which is lowest mark of any prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft class.

6.) NO TO THE ENDZONE

Since his 2019 season at Northwestern, Newsome has allowed just one touchdown in 471 coverage snaps.

7.) MULTI-SPORT STAR

At Glenbard North High School in Chicago, Newsome was a successful sprinter and long jumper in track and played point guard on the basketball team.

8.) CAN’T TEACH SPEED

Newsome ran an unofficial 4.38 in the 40-yard dash at his college pro day.

9.) NO LACK OF CONFIDENCE

During his first press conference with Cleveland media, Newsome said “If I am not the first pick of the draft, then everyone made a mistake.”

10.) THE NEXT IN LINE

Newsome joins Denzel Ward (2018), Justin Gilbert (2014) and Joe Haden (2010) as the only CB’s selected by the Browns in the first round since 1999.