Geaux Browns! Cleveland adds another LSU defender to the roster

Tiger's linebacker Jacob Phillips was selected in the third round

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns added another LSU player to their defensive roster Friday night in the NFL Draft.

With the 97th overall pick in the third round, Cleveland selected LSU linebacker Jacob Phillips.

Phillips started all 15 games at linebacker for the National Champions this past season and led the Tigers with 113 tackles, including 7.5 for loss. He’s 6 foot 3, 229 pounds and ran a 4.66 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

The Browns selected Alabama lineman Jedrick Wills with their first-round pick (10th overall) on Thursday, along with LSU safety Grant Delpit in the second round (44th overall) and Missouri defensive tackle Jordan Elliott in the third round (88th overall) on Friday.

The NFL Draft continues on Saturday. The Browns have three remaining picks including:

Round 4 – #115

Round 5 – #160

Round 6 – #187