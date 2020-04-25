Browns trade down again, draft Mizzou defensive lineman

Jordan Elliott recorded 31 solo tackles for the Tigers last season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns continue to wheel and deal their way through Day Two of the NFL Draft.

The Browns traded back in round three and selected Missouri defensive tackle Jordan Elliott.

Elliott stands 6 foot 4, weighs 302 pounds and recorded 31 solo tackles for the Tigers last season.

Cleveland sent New Orleans the Number 74 overall pick, along with their seventh-round pick (#244). In exchange, they received pick Number 88 and the Saints’ third-round pick in 2021.

The Browns selected Alabama lineman Jedrick Wills with their first-round pick (10th overall) on Thursday and LSU safety Grant Delpit in the second round (44th overall) on Friday.

They now have four remaining picks in this year’s draft. Those include:

Round 3 – #97

Round 4 – #115

Round 5 – #160

Round 6 – #187